‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Volume 2 Trailer Insists “Somebody Out There Knows Something”

How do you feel about true crime documentary television series? Me personally, I feel a touch icky about it; commodifying very real pain and traumas for the almighty content farm strikes me as exploitative and casually triggering, and maybe even appealing to our worst impulses as audience members. However, I cannot deny the efficacy of many of these programs — the end of The Jinx remains an all-time TV watching memory of mine — and cannot deny the expediency in results they can have in these real life pain and traumas. It’s from this murky, unsure pool of intellectual musings that I bring you the new trailer for volume 2 of Netflix’s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the classic true crime docuseries grandaddy.

This trailer frames these cases as sincere, desperate calls to action, and indictments of our corrupt and bureaucratically nightmarish justice system. The final moments even feature a victim insisting that “somebody out there knows something.” The cases featured seem to cover a wide swath of populations and global cultural specificities in ways that will likely intrigue folks used to Eurocentric true crime tales. If you’re looking for another slate of stylishly rendered, beyond-eerie true crime cases to obsess over — and maybe even solve — Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 looks to be your next Netflix binge. Just, like, take mental health breaks in between episodes.

The trailer for Volume 2 of Unsolved Mysteries is right below. The new cases come to Netflix October 19. For more on all mysteries that remain unsolved, here’s our ranking of the first volume.