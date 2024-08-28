It's official! Netflix is bringing the fifth volume of Unsolved Mysteries to your screens this October, although a precise date is yet to be announced, according to ComicBook. This comes on the heels of Volume 4’s premiere on July 31, 2024, three years after Volume 3 was announced. It’s also worth noting that at the time of the fourth volume’s arrival, it was confirmed that the docuseries was renewed for a fifth volume, with four episodes set to premiere just in time for the spooky holiday season.

The Netflix reboot of the 1987 mystery series currently comprises twenty-six episodes, which are all streaming on the service. Volume 1 premiered in July 2020 with six episodes, and Volume 2 followed in the summer of 2022. In September 2022, Netflix announced a third volume featuring nine new episodes to begin streaming in October of the same year. News of Volume 4 then came about in June 2024, and as revealed in the season’s trailer, it is filled with the most troubling cases.

A severed head found in the middle of the woods in Pennsylvania is one of the cases shown in the alarming trailer, along with another case involving a body in a blood-drenched basement. A college student is also seen dead on stage in a locked theater. Furthermore, Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 has a bit of the supernatural while also going back in time with a case involving Jack the Ripper, but it centers on his historical murderous exploits from a contemporary point of view.

Who Is Behind Netflix’s 'Unsolved Mysteries?'

Close

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries is being handled by Shawn Levy and his company, 21 Laps Entertainment, in collaboration with the docuseries’ original creators, John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer, through their Cosgrove-Meurer Productions. Such a partnership is everything the involved parties could hope for, as Levy voiced so in a statement while also expressing delight at bringing the next volume of the series to small screens, saying:

"Unsolved Mysteries continues to resonate with viewers in ways we could never have imagined, with some episodes leading to solving cases that were once thought unsolvable. It is a privilege to collaborate with Terry Dunn Meurer and her team on this iconic franchise, and we are so excited to share this next installment of compelling and fascinating mysteries with viewers around the world."

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5 will arrive in October. The first four volumes are available to watch on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Unsolved Mysteries This reboot of the classic series delves into mysterious disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Each episode presents a real-life unsolved mystery, inviting viewers to help uncover the truth behind these perplexing cases.

Release Date January 20, 1987 Cast Dennis Farina Raymond Burr , Karl Malden , Robert Stack , Virginia Madsen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner John Cosgrove , Terry Dunn Meurer

WATCH ON NETFLIX