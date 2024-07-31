The Big Picture Netflix renews Unsolved Mysteries for a fifth volume with four new episodes, teasing one as the "most baffling mystery."

The docuseries, originally from the '80s, explores cold cases and supernatural reports with a modern twist and captivating cases.

Volume 4, now available on Netflix, includes cases like a severed head found in the woods and a college student found dead on stage.

Netflix has only just premiered five new episodes for the reboot of the phenomenal horror docuseries Unsolved Mysteries as part of its fourth volume, about two years since Volume 3 was announced. Now, Variety can confirm that the streamer has renewed the series for a fifth volume, with four extra episodes set to drop just in time for Halloween. Besides the renewal announcement, Netflix failed to divulge any more details about what the episodes will center on, but co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer teases one as the “most baffling mystery of all of them.”

As fans know, Unsolved Mysteries can be traced as far back as the late eighties when it all began on NBC in 1987 before moving to CBS a decade later. In 2000, the series was revived by Lifetime but ended two years later, and after a six-year absence, Spike TV brought it back to life for a few years. Netflix then picked up a reboot in 2019 which premiered the following year and still streams till date. The fourth and current volume was announced back in February, scheduled for July 31.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries is still being run by the original creators, John Cosgrove and Meurer, through their company, Cosgrove-Meurer Productions. The duo is in partnership with Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy and his company, 21 Laps Entertainment, for the docuseries. Cosgrove and Meurer are showrunners, while Levy and Josh Barry executive produce.

'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 4 Is Packed With The Most Disconcerting Cases

While fans anticipate more info about the upcoming Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5, it’s safe to pass the time with the preceding volume, which is packed with the most disconcerting cases, as revealed in the trailer released earlier this month. Among the cases highlighted in the trailer include one of a severed head found in the middle of the woods in Pennsylvania, another involving a body found in a blood-drenched basement and, lastly, a college student found dead on stage in a locked theater.

There’s also a throwback case involving the infamous Jack the Ripper but with a focus on his historical murderous exploits through a modern perspective. Furthermore, a little bit of the ghostly universe is added in Volume 4, with two women narrating their terrifying experience with a creature said to have glowing crimson eyes prowling in the Chicago area.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5 will arrive in October. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming installment. And in the meantime, Volume 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

