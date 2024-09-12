In 2020, Netflix got audiences hooked on a reimagining of the iconic series, Unsolved Mysteries. With a handful of new stories about the unexplainable, viewers were glued to their TV screens, coming up with their own theories and speculation at the end of each episode. Since then, the streamer has staggered the release of more volumes of the project, with none being as back-to-back as the fourth and fifth installments — which we’re totally grateful for. It almost seems like a sick and twisted joke that the fourth batch of episodes arrived in late July and that the next set is due out just around the corner on October 2. Thankfully, a newly released trailer reveals that not only is the fifth volume of Unsolved Mysteries not a hoax but that the most captivating stories are yet to come.

Aliens, cattle mutilations, murders, and ghosts, Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 5 has it all. The trailer gives the perfect set-up tease of what’s to come with so many delightful mysteries lying ahead. Audiences will travel to Roswell, New Mexico, where one of the most infamous UFO cases first crash-landed in 1947. This is the behemoth of all extra-terrestrial cases out there, so we’re thrilled that Unsolved Mysteries is giving it a standalone episode. Another piece of the sneak peek follows some paranormal investigators as they get their hands dirty embracing the line between life and what comes after.

As is always the case with Unsolved Mysteries, an unsolved murder will also take center stage during one of the episodes after two friends are killed at a park. Questions quickly arise but no one can seem to answer them, which is especially strange considering the park was outside a major city and the shootings took place in broad daylight. Finally, the topic of cattle mutilation rounds out the trailer for Volume 5 of Unsolved Mysteries, as farmers and paranormal investigators try to get to the bottom of the brutal and bloody happenings.

Who Is Behind ‘Unsolved Mysteries’?

The fifth volume of Netflix’s binge-worth docuseries has several revered directors attached to it. Known for her work on documentaries, including Abducted in Plain Sight, Girl in the Picture, and The Truth About Jim, Skye Borgman serves as the helmer behind Episode 1, “Park Bench Murders”. Long having been tied to Unsolved Mysteries as both a director and producer, Robert M. Wise served as the director for the season’s second and third episodes, “My Paranormal Partner” and “Mysterious Mutilations”. Finally, The Wendigo director Gabe Torres returns for another go around with Unsolved Mysteries in the final episode, “The Roswell UFO Incident”.

Get caught up on the previous volumes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and check out the trailer for the upcoming season above.

