The Big Picture Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 received its official trailer teasing cases of ghastly deaths, 19th-century murderers, and supernatural beings.

Consisting of five episodes, the new volume will finally be released on July 31, nearly two years since Volume 3.

The docuseries remains popular after 35 years, with Volume 4 promising its most unique array of cases yet, according to series co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer.

Are you ready to solve a mystery? That's the question posed by Netflix with the release of the official trailer for Volume 4 of its hit docuseries reboot, Unsolved Mysteries. Originally launched in 2020 as a refresh of the classic NBC series, the collection of unsettling cases and haunting folktales has captured the minds of viewers and is prepared to do so again with five new episodes coming at the end of this month that highlight ghastly deaths, gruesome 19th-century murderers, bizarre disappearances, and supernatural beings that may or may not exist. With the new footage, a nearly two-year wait for new mysteries since Volume 3 is finally about to come to an end.

The trailer highlights the investigators and witnesses who have become obsessed with their own unsolved mysteries. Among the new cases that will be shared is one involving a severed head found in the middle of a field with no earthly explanation as to who the person is or how she got there, while another appears to be a more traditional case struggling to prove that a woman's death was more than accidental. This volume will also throw it back to a prolific historical butcher - Jack the Ripper - and explore the fear and carnage he wrought during his time from a modern lens. There's still a little shred of the otherworldly in this installment, with two women recounting their scarring encounter with a creature said to have glowing eyes of crimson lurking in the Chicago area. All five new episodes will do their best to present the information and hopefully find an eventual answer to whatever is behind each of the mysteries.

Original series helmers Cosgrove/Meurer Productions remains behind the creation of Unsolved Mysteries alongside Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment. So far, the docuseries has provided an array of mysteries, from UFOs (or the newly designated UAPs) to murders, paranormal activity, and so much more. However, co-creator and Cosgrove/Meurer CEO Terry Dunn Meurer told TUDUM that she believes Volume 4 is "our most unique volume yet. From one of the most notorious unsolved cases of all time to all-new baffling mysteries, there’s something for everyone to solve." Viewers will also get to follow along with dossiers of additional material to see if they can find the answer at home.

'Unsolved Mysteries' Remains Beloved After Over 35 Years

Despite celebrating its 35th anniversary last year, Unsolved Mysteries hasn't become any less relevant since its days under host Robert Stack. It holds a unique place in the realm of true crime, putting its own spin on the genre by taking on any mysteries, whether they're grounded or supernatural while creating a recognizable format for such docuseries. Levy spoke to the enduring popularity of the show and shared his excitement for Volume 4 in a statement, adding “Unsolved Mysteries continues to resonate with viewers in ways we could never have imagined, with some episodes leading to solving cases that were once thought unsolvable. It is a privilege to collaborate with Terry Dunn Meurer and her team on this iconic franchise, and we are so excited to share this next installment of compelling and fascinating mysteries with viewers around the world.”

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 premieres on Wednesday, July 31. The previous three volumes, totaling 21 episodes, are currently available to stream now on Netflix. Check out the new trailer above.

