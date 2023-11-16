The Big Picture Netflix has renewed Unstable for Season 2, featuring real-life father and son Rob and John Owen Lowe.

Andrew Gurland, known for his work on Married, joins the show as showrunner and executive producer.

Unstable follows the Dragon family as they try to save their biotech company while navigating their own dysfunctional behavior.

Netflix has renewed Unstable for Season 2. Debuting in March, the series stars real-life father and son Rob and John Owen Lowe as, well, father and son. Lowe senior shared a statement per Variety: “It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable, Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way." The series is a family business as the Lowes act as executive producers for Unstable along with Sean Clements.

Andrew Gurland, best known for his work on the FX series Married, joins the Unstable family as showrunner and another executive producer. This comes fresh off the news that series co-creator Victor Fresco opted to leave the series. Unstable was given the green light after a series of cheeky Instagram quips passed between father and son. The actors later revealed it was the back-and-forth banter between the two that inspired the series, and their father-son characters Ellis and Jackson Dragon. Lowe senior reflects that a "roast battle" is "how the whole show started" with his son "roasting him online." To which John Owen Lowe happily responded, "We're family. It's our job to make fun of each other."

What Is ‘Unstable’ About?

Unstable follows the loveable Ellis and Jackson Dragon as they reunite with each other after spending an extended amount of time apart. They realize that their bond is the only way to save their family's biotech company from being taken away by its board members, who the Dragons' believe have it out for their family. However, that might not be the case, as the family has some serious dysfunctional behavior that they need to work through if they want to keep their business successful. Ellis is dealing with heartbreak after the recent death of his wife of 30 years. He believes that burying himself in work is the answer, but it ends up being the complete opposite, as Ellis engages in various unstable (sorry, had to do it) activities that lead him and his son into various shenanigans.

Eventually, Ellis must learn that he needs time to heal his wounds rather than to ignore his emotional state. Because the longer it goes unchecked, the worse things get for the family. The Unstable cast also includes Sian Clifford (Fleabag) as Anna, Rachel Marsh (iCarly) as Luna, Emma Ferreira (Neon) as Ruby, and Aaron Branch (Millenials) as Malcolm. Production for Season 4 is set to take place in the next couple of weeks, which is exciting news for Netflix after the platform recently announced various cancellations of Shadow and Bone, Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Captain Fall, and Farzar.

