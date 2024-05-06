The Big Picture Unstable's Season 2 premieres on August 1, with Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe returning as a chaotic father-son duo.

The new season amps up the antics with bizarre tests for Jackson and introduces a mysterious character.

The series deftly balances humor with emotional depth, exploring the complex father-son relationship and business challenges.

Netflix’s Unstable is gearing up to drop its second season on August 1, riding the wave of its enthusiastic fan base since its debut in March 2023. The quirky comedy series brings Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, back to the small screen as the chaotic father-son duo running a top-tier biotech company. The show features Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), a brilliant but unpredictable CEO, and his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe), who practically keeps the company — and his dad — from going off the rails.

Season two amps up the antics with Ellis devising a series of bizarre tests to see if Jackson has the chops to take over the family empire. Meanwhile, a mysterious new character enters the fray, potentially throwing a wrench into the well-oiled, albeit slightly dysfunctional, machine. At the time the series was announced, Lowe released a statement expressing his happiness at getting to bring a second season to screens: "It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable, Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way."

Who Stars in 'Unstable'?

Close

Rob Lowe, who has a knack for comedy as seen in Parks and Recreation and The Grinder, brings his A-game to the role of Ellis, expertly mixing humour with complex family dynamics. The series is crafted under the watchful eyes of executive producers including Andrew Gurland, Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sean Clements, Claire Scanlon, and Victor Fresco, while the ensemble cast is rounded out by Aaron Branch, Emma Ferreira, Rachel Marsh, and Sian Clifford, with guest spots from comedy veterans like Fred Armisen, Lamorne Morris, and Iris Apatow.

In the show, Rob Lowe portrays Ellis Dragon, the brilliant but unpredictable CEO of a leading biotech company. Ellis's eccentric behavior causes complications both in his personal life and within his company. John Owen Lowe plays Jackson Dragon, Ellis's son, who contrasts sharply with his father due to his practical and composed nature. Jackson works at his father’s company and often finds himself managing the fallout from his father’s erratic actions. The series delves into their complex father-son relationship, blending sharp humor with emotional depth as they tackle the intricacies of managing a high-profile business and their own personal challenges. Unstable has been lauded for its clever writing and the chemistry between the Lowe duo, which is boosted by their real-life familial bond.

Unstable returns on August 1 on Netflix. Watch the brand-new trailer below and check out the first images for Season 2 above.

Unstable Release Date March 30, 2023 Creator Rob Lowe & John Owen Lowe & Victor Fresco Cast Rob Lowe , Sian Clifford , John Owen Lowe

Watch on Netflix