The cast for the upcoming Netflix comedy series, Unstable, has been announced, featuring a group of talented actors that will bring the show to life. The series will center around a man named Jackson working for his father Ellis' biotech company as he attempts to save both of them from disaster. Real-life father and son, Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe will star as the two leads in the series which can serve some interesting chemistry for the characters.

In addition to the two actors, Unstable will also feature Sian Clifford, known for Fleabag and Life After Life, as Anna, the company's Chief Financial Officer. The character is described as smart, opinionated and loyal to the company. Rachel Marsh (iCarly) is set to play Luna, a shy and awkward engineer for the company who works alongside her friend Ruby, who will be played by Emma Ferreira (Transplant), a character with an outgoing and friendly personality. Aaron Branch (Millennials) is set to play Malcolm, Jackson's extroverted friend who is also a project manager for the company.

Fresh off the success of Our Flag Means Death, Fred Armisen will be appearing in the show in a recurring guest role as Leslie, Ellis' board-appointed therapist. Tom Allen (Barry) and JT Parr (Hawaii Five-O) are also set to appear as recurring guest roles for the show as TJ and Chaz, two brothers who are always at odds with Ellis that achieved their board positions through the help of their rich father.

Rob Lowe currently stars as the lead character in the ongoing procedural drama series, 9-1-1: Lone Star, written by Owen Lowe. With the history between the two leads, alongside a talented cast of comedic actors, and an interesting premise, Unstable is shaping up to be another comedic run for Netflix. As the show is currently in pre-production, no release date has been set yet.

Unstable is co-created and executive produced by both Lowes alongside Victor Fresco, who created the horror-comedy series, Santa Clarita Diet, also distributed by Netflix. Here's the synopsis for the show: