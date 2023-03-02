Rob Lowe is seriously channeling some energy from his Parks and Recreation character Chris Traeger, but with a self-absorbed spin, in a trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series Unstable. A relatable story for anyone who has felt the crushing weight of parental expectations, the Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco-created eight-episode series will arrive on the streamer on March 30, 2023.

Today’s trailer introduces audiences to Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) a biotech entrepreneur that has never doubted himself a day in his life and who has also never self-reflected. While he views the world with a glass-half-full mentality, his larger-than-life ego has driven countless people away including his son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe). During the opening moments of the teaser, we discover that Jackson has a very strained relationship with his father that has only been made worse since his mother’s passing. Convinced by a friend to go check on his dad, who is diving further into his self-obsessed mania, Jackson begrudgingly visits his father.

Afraid of being sucked into his orbit, Jackson tries to find a way to shift Ellis’ mindset and look beyond himself for inspiration. But, old habits die hard and even when Ellis can put himself in his son’s shoes, he still manages to make it all about him. With the heart of a buddy-comedy, the father and son hijinks dynamic is made better by knowing that the duo is a father and son in real life.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Rob Lowe on ‘Dog Gone,’ Working with the Daniel Day-Lewis of Dogs & the Surprise Success of ‘Tommy Boy’

Who Else Is Behind Unstable?

Also featured in Netflix’s latest comedy series will be Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Emma Ferreira (Learn to Swim), Rachel Marsh (Just Beyond), and Aaron Branch (Christmas at the Ranch). The trailer also gives us a peek at Fred Armisen (Portlandia) who will be appearing in a guest-starring capacity. Along with serving as co-creators, Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Fresco will also join the production as executive producers alongside Marc Buckland.

A fun and relatable dig at family dynamics and living under the shadow of an uber-successful relative, the first trailer for Unstable looks like it will be a quick-witted production with the added bonus of real father-son energy between its leading characters. Check out the trailer below and keep scrolling for the official synopsis.

Here's the synopsis: