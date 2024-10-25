Denzel Washington’s upcoming performance in Gladiator 2 is already generating Oscar buzz, but nearly 15 years ago he teamed up with several sci-fi veterans for an action thriller of epic proportions. Washington stars alongside Chris Pine and Ethan Suplee in Unstoppable, the 2010 disaster flick that follows a veteran engineer and a young conductor who have to stop an unmanned freight train from barreling into the city. Unstoppable is currently not streaming anywhere, but Max recently announced that the film will be added to its library on November 1. In addition to Washington, Pine, and Suplee, Unstoppable also stars Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn, and T.J. Miller, and the film currently sits at an 87% score from critics and a 72% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Unstoppable was directed by Tony Scott with a script from Mark Bomback. Scott sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of 68, but he is best known for his work on the original Top Gun starring Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards. He also directed True Romance – the R-rated romantic crime drama starring Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, and Val Kilmer – seven years later. Unstoppable was the last film that Scott directed in his career. As for Bomback, he’s best known for penning the scripts for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, which he worked on just a few years after serving as scribe for The Wolverine, the second solo Hugh Jackman film in the Wolverine trilogy. Bomback most recently wrote the script for White Bird, the war biopic starring Helen Mirren.

How Many Oscars Has Denzel Washington Won?

Denzel Washington has won two Academy Awards in his career, first for his supporting performance in Glory and second for his leading role in Training Day. Washington has also been nominated for an Oscar seven times in addition to his two wins, with his earliest coming for his roles in Cry Freedom and Malcolm X, and then later in The Hurricane and Flight. His three most recent Academy Award nominations were for his work in Fences, Roan J. Israel, Esq., and The Tragedy of Macbeth, and he may be about to receive another for his work in Gladiator 2.

Unstoppable stars Denzel Washington and Chris Pine, and was written by Mark Bomback and directed by Tony Scott. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Unstoppable on Max starting November 1.