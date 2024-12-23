Don Cheadle will always be known for his roles in iconic thrillers like Crash and Traffic, and for playing War Machine alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU, but next year he’s joining up with a star-studded ensemble for a sports biopic that just got a thrilling new look. Screen Rant has debuted a new image of Cheadle and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Jharrel Jerome in Unstoppable, the upcoming docudrama detailing the life of Anthony Robles, the wrestler who was born with one leg and won the National Championship title at Arizona in 2011. Cheadle will portray coach Shawn Charles, who was Robles’ real coach, and the new image shows the MCU star working with his protege in what will likely be one of the film’s most intense, climactic moments.

In addition to Cheadle and Jerome, Anthony Robles himself will also star in the film as the double for Jerome’s character, reportedly taking on the role during wrestling scenes. Jennifer Lopez, best known for her roles in Hustlers and Out of Sight, has also been tapped for a role in Unstoppable, along with Michael Peña, who will always be famous for End of Watch and the Ant-Man franchise, but recently appeared in the hit TV series from Taylor Sheridan, Landman. Another of Peña’s Ant-Man co-stars, Bobby Cannavale, has also secured the role of Rick Robles in the upcoming film. Unstoppable is coming to Prime Video on January 16 and is not expected to have a theatrical release. The rest of the supporting cast is filled out by Mykelti Williamson, Shawn Hatosy, Noen Perez, and Julianna Gamiz.

Who Is Writing and Directing ‘Unstoppable’?

Erin Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman wrote the screenplay for Unstoppable, which is based on the novel by Austin Murphy and Robles himself. Champnella has worked on other sports movies such as Thunderstruck and Alex & Me, and Hindman is best known for his work on The Answer Man, the romantic comedy starring Jeff Daniels and Lauren Graham. William Goldenberg has been tapped to make his directorial debut on Unstoppable, and he most recently worked as an editor on The Instigators (Matt Damon) and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Anthony Ramos). He’s also worked as an editor on other movies like Argo (Ben Affleck) and Zero Dark Thirty (Joel Edgerton).

Unstoppable stars Don Cheadle and premieres on Prime Video on January 16.