Who doesn't love an inspiring underdog story? Victory in the face of impossible odds? Yes, please! Thankfully, Amazon MGM is bringing to our screens a new entry in the genre based on the true story of Anthony Robles who, despite being born with one leg, surmounted every obstacle life threw his way to become an NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler. Aptly titled Unstoppable, the feature is set to premiere at this year’s Toronto Film Festival before making its way to the rest of us in the winter. Ahead of that release, the studio has unveiled an extensive first look at the movie in a set of photos that highlight moments in Robles's incredible journey.

Based on the book Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion, (written by Robles and Austin Murphy), Unstoppable stars Jharrel Jerome (I'm A Virgo) as Robles. "Despite being born without a right leg and growing up in an abusive household, Robles rose to become a NCAA Division I champion wrestler, ultimately winning a national championship against the school that rejected him, national powerhouse Iowa," the synopsis reads. The images from MGM include shots from the college gym where Robles put in backbreaking work to fulfill his dreams. One image particularly captures Robles's can-do spirit as he is seen pushing through the pain on crutches training alongside non-handicapped athletes. Another sees his athletic skills on display as he's locked in a fight with an opponent.

Unstoppable is expected to feature other elements that buoy an underdog's spirit, like his relationship with his coach, who is played by Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame) as well as the support of family. Though Roble was raised in an abusive home, one image suggests that he had support from at least one family member, possibly his mom, as one image sees him receiving affection from a character played by Jennifer Lopez.

Who Is Behind 'Unstoppable'?

Unstoppable is the directorial debut of William Goldenberg, an Academy Award-winning editor for Argo who was previously nominated for his works in The Imitation Game, Zero Dark Thirty, The Insider, and Seabiscuit. The scripting was done by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman.

In addition to Cheadle and Lopez, Unstoppable features an ensemble cast that includes Bobby Cannavale, and Michael Peña. Robles himself, produces and acts in the film, as a stunt double for Jerome, performing complex wrestling moves and stunts. The author is said to have worked very closely with Anthony to establish the physicality and determination required for the role. Producers for the film include Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon’s production company Artists Equity. It marks the company's second collaboration with MGM following the success of Affleck's sports marketing drama, Air.

Unstoppable will debut in select US and UK theaters on a yet-to-be-announced date this December. A definite release date is likely to accompany a trailer, so stay tuned to Collider for updates.