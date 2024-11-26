Denzel Washington is rightfully regarded as one of the most talented actors of all time. Still, one of his older action flicks approaching its 15th anniversary almost resulted in a significant disaster. During a recent video on the Corridor Crew YouTube channel, stunt pilot Fred North spoke about his experience working on the 2010 action thriller Unstoppable, which features Washington alongside Star Trek and Wonder Woman veteran Chris Pine. Unstoppable premiered on Max at the start of this month, and now one of the stunt workers involved with the film is pulling back the curtain on a frightening experience. It can be easy to forget how dangerous stunt work truly is, but North is here to remind everyone how every day on set can be a close call:

"When there's an explosion, I'm the one to time it. Because it's difficult for them to know how close I can go. It's a half second decision and what happened is, I'm telling guys, you know, ten, five, blah blah, the count, and when I get to action, nothing happened. The thing doesn't go off and it's like one thousand, two thousand, now I know I'm going to be barbecue. But you have to understand, I'm really waiting for the last second and then at this point. So, I was way closer than I was supposed to be."

There is simply no other way to describe this than terrifying. Deaths on movie and TV sets happen more often than most people realize; just earlier this year, Juan Carlos Osorio, a lighting technician who was working on the set of Marvel’s Wonder Man, passed away after falling from 41 feet. It’s important to remember that just because working in the entertainment industry may seem like a dream come true, and many days it probably is, there are still days when working on a set is closer to a nightmare than anything else. North is incredibly fortunate that the odds were in his favor while working on the set of Unstoppable and that he came away unscathed from a situation that could have played out significantly worse.

Denzel Washington’s Latest Performance Is Garnering Oscar Buzz

Close

It’s been 35 years since Denzel Washington won his first Academy Award for his performance in Glory, the Civil War thriller that also stars Matthew Broderick and the late Andre Braugher. It’s also been more than 20 years since Washington won his last Oscar for his work in Training Day, the crime thriller starring Ethan Hawke, but that may be about to change this year. Washington’s performance opposite Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2 is generating hype as one of the strongest of his career, positioning him for what will undoubtedly be at least a nomination and possibly a win in the Supporting Actor category.

Denzel Washington stars in Gladiator 2 and Unstoppable. The former is now playing in theaters, and the latter is available to watch on streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Unstoppable A runaway train carrying toxic chemicals threatens a Pennsylvania town, prompting a seasoned engineer and a young conductor to risk their lives to avert disaster. As they race against time, the duo must employ determination and skill to halt the train's perilous advance and protect the community. Director Tony Scott Cast Denzel Washington , Chris Pine , Rosario Dawson , Kevin Dunn , Lew Temple , Kevin Corrigan , Ethan Suplee , Kevin Chapman , Jessy Schram , Elizabeth Mathis , Meagan Tandy , David Warshofsky , Andy Umberger , T.J. Miller , Dylan Bruce , Jeff Hochendoner , Ryan Ahern , Christopher Lee Philips , Kevin McClatchy , Toni Saladna , Patrick McDade , Jeff Wincott Runtime 98 minutes Writers Mark Bomback Budget $85-100 million Expand

WATCH ON MAX