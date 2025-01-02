Unstoppable, the upcoming sports biopic starring Jharrel Jerome is coming to Prime Video on January 16 after a limited release in theaters last month, giving those who missed out the chance to enjoy such a fascinating watch. As fans know, the streaming giant has already dropped a couple of teasers, including images and an official trailer last year, but ahead of the film’s streaming release, we now have another trailer, showing the lead character proving to the world that anything is possible.

“I’m running out of time to be someone,” the trailer begins with Jerome’s words to Michael Peña, who portrays his coach Bobby Williams. Jerome, who portrays Anthony Robles, is then seen showcasing his wrestling prowess on the mat before Jennifer Lopez, who stars as Robles’ mother, tells him, “Dreamers are only as big as the dream they chase.” Further into the clip, Jerome’s character is unstoppable as he puts in every effort to attain his goal of being a wrestling champ despite the challenges he encounters along the way.

In addition to the trailer, Amazon MGM Studios has announced a one-night-only fan screening event scheduled for Wednesday, January 8. The company will host special free screenings of Unstoppable in theatres in the top 85 U.S. markets as a sneak peek for fans ahead of its Prime Video release the following week. All screenings will be followed by a special pre-taped Q&A session with stars Jerome, Lopez, Don Cheadle, producer Anthony Robles, his mother Judy Robles, and director William Goldenberg. Sign up directly for free tickets via Amazon MGM’s screenings website and for more information, check out any theater near you.

How Well Do You Know the Story Behind 'Unstoppable'?

Unstoppable is directed by William Goldenberg in his feature directorial debut and is inspired by Robles’ book of the same name, released in 2012 and co-written with Austin Murphy. The film was written by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman, with Ben Affleck, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Anthony Robles, Andrew Fraser, Gary Lewis, and David Crockett serving as producers. Besides Jerome, who portrays the award-winning wrestler, the drama stars Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Anthony Robles, Don Cheadle, and Jennifer Lopez.

For those yet to watch this masterpiece, Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams. With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother, Judy (Jennifer Lopez), and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. But it will demand everything he has, physically and mentally, to achieve his ultimate quest to become an NCAA Champion.

Unstoppable arrives on Prime Video on January 16. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.