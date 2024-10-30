Over a month after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, Amazon MGM Studios has released the trailer for the biographical wrestling drama Unstoppable, which will have a limited theatrical release in December. The film stars Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez and is directed by the acclaimed William Goldenberg, marking his directorial debut. Eric Champnella, Alex Harris and John Hindman penned the script, which was based on the 2012 book Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy.

As described by Amazon MGM, Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jerome), who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams. With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother, Judy (Lopez), and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. But it will demand everything he has, physically and mentally, to achieve his ultimate quest to become an NCAA Champion.

'Unstoppable' Is A Captivating Watch

Also starring in Unstoppable are Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle. Plus, Robles, whose book this inspiring production is based on, is seen in the film and dubbed “Anthony Robles Double,” performing wrestling moves and stunts. He is also a producer on the film alongside Ben Affleck, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Andrew Fraser, Gary Lewis, and David Crockett. In addition, Unstoppable is produced by Artists Equity, Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company.

In Collider’s review, Jerome’s performance in Unstoppable was singled out and described as “a force of nature” who embodied the character perfectly. The review reads:

“The actor's performance is captivating from start to finish, making it impossible not to care for the character he is playing, but also empathize with the challenges posed by a person with a disability living in a complicated household. His wrestling scenes are well-choreographed and riveting, with precise camera angles and lighting to make them even more appealing to the viewer. Jerome also has undeniable chemistry onscreen with Lopez, during their emotional mother-son sequences, as well as with Cheadle, when they have mentor-mentee interactions. Although both supporting roles aren't as layered as they could be, the importance of the protagonist's relationship with these characters comes across on screen.”

Unstoppable will screen in select theaters on December 6 before premiering on Prime Video on January 16, 2025. Check out its trailer above!