Untamed just received a major update, with Deadline reporting that Sam Neill has joined the cast of the thrilling limited series. The Jurassic Park star will step into the shoes of Paul Souter, a man who's been the chief park ranger in Yosemite for a very long time. The character's occupation is directly related to the premise of the series, which will tell the story of Kyle Turner (Eric Bana). As a special agent for the National Parks Service, Kyle will suddenly find himself trapped in a mystery that goes beyond his comprehension. What was supposed to be a simple park inspection will become the investigation of a murder.

Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith will serve as writers, co-showrunners and executive producers for Untamed, with the Netflix limited series being produced through Warner Bros. Television. Mark L. Smith previously worked on The Revenant, the intense movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio about a man doing everything necessary to survive after a gruesome bear attack. As a duo, Mark and Elle Smith recently joined efforts in The Marsh King's Daughter, last year's story that saw Daisy Ridley stepping into the shoes of a woman who had to deal with the weight of her past.

Known for his unforgettable performances as Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, Sam Neill continues to expand the legacy of a very successful career. The actor recently appeared as Stan Delaney in Apples Never Fall, the tale about a recently retired couple who want to enjoy the new stage of their lives, before an intriguing mystery arrives at their door to make their lives miserable. The time for running away from dinosaurs and occasionally appearing in Taika Waititi movies has come to an end for Sam Neill, who's getting ready to dive deep into the wildest mystery Yosemite has ever seen.

Eric Bana's Next Project

Besides appearing in Untamed as Kyle Turner, Eric Bana will work as an executive producer for the limited series. Before focusing on the upcoming project, Bana spent some time as the voice of Monterey Jack in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, a very different project from what audiences can expect to see in Untamed. Some time before that, the performer portrayed John Meehan in Dirty John, a television series about a romance that goes wrong and leads to horrifying consequences for an entire family. At this point, it's clear that Bana has a fondness for narratives that start out as mundane routines and end up generating trauma for the main characters involved. Thankfully, Untamed will continue the trend.

A release date hasn't been announced for Untamed. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.