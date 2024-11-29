Ten years after the game's initial release in 2015, developer Supermassive's Until Dawn is receiving its first big-screen adaptation. Praised for its effective decision-based gameplay and its chilly atmosphere, Until Dawn was a hit with both gamers and general horror enthusiasts alike, selling over 4 million copies. The horror title has even received a recent PS5 remake for those who wish to experience this thrilling tale before its cinematic interpretation debuts.

Led by an all-star motion-captured cast, Until Dawn was one of the highlights of 2010s horror games. Actors such as Oscar-winner Rami Malek and Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere elevated what could've just been another generic cabin-in-the-woods horror story, while the moment-to-moment decision-making offered a lot of crucial thinking on the part of the player, putting them in the shoes of the central group of lustful young adults who find their vacation interrupted by a blizzard and the unknown forces awaiting them in the snow.

Headlined by a terrific cast and crew who are sure to do the source material justice, here is everything we know about the Until Dawn movie (so far).

Image via Supermassive Games

Until Dawn recently received a release date of April 25, 2025, hitting just a few months before the game's 10th anniversary in August. While the horror film won't see any direct competition in its opening weekend (at least as of writing), Marvel's Thunderbolts* will be hitting theaters the following weekend on May 2.

Until Dawn isn't the only video game movie opening in April 2025, as A Minecraft Movie will be released just a few weeks prior. While the two films are marketed towards very different audiences, A Minecraft Movie will have a broader appeal among moviegoers and avid gamers alike, which could see Until Dawn losing a small portion of its audience to the more mainstream family film.

7 Will 'Until Dawn' Be Released In Theaters or on Streaming?

Image via Supermassive Games

The Until Dawn movie will see an exclusive theatrical release upon its release. Seeing as Until Dawn is a Sony-produced film, it's likely that the horror flick will hit Netflix down the line, after an obligatory PVOD release period, that is. Recent Sony films that have received similar release strategies include Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Madame Web, both of which are currently available to stream on Netflix.

6 Is There a Trailer for 'Until Dawn'?

Image via Supermassive Games

At the time of writing, there is not an official trailer for the Until Dawn movie, nor has Sony released any stills from the film. With that being said, it's more than reasonable to assume that fans won't have to wait very long for their first look at the video game adaptation. Considering the film is only a little over five months away, it's likely that we'll have a trailer for Until Dawn by the end of 2024, if not in early 2025.

5 What Is the Plot of 'Until Dawn'?

Image via Supermassive Games

The official synopsis for Until Dawn reads as follows:

"A group spends the weekend in a ski lodge on the anniversary of their friends' disappearance, unaware that they are not alone."