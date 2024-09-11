With it officially being spooky season, there's no better time to start getting excited about the upcoming horror films that'll be scaring moviegoers in the fall. However, it's also a good time to start looking ahead to the future bumps in the night that will scare audiences in 2025. One of those films is expected to be David F. Sandberg’s adaptation of Until Dawn. Based on the critically acclaimed 2015 PlayStation game of the same name, the film has been in production for over a month. Now Sandberg has shared a new chilling image that’ll have horror fans lost in a fog.

The behind-the-scenes image, shared on Sandberg's Instagram page, sees the beloved horror filmmaker in the middle of a moody dense fog. It's so thick the director is captured in a complete silhouette. He accompanied the appropriately atmospheric post with the caption, “My default filmmaking pose.” With this being his long-awaited return to the horror genre, Sandberg hasn't been shy about sharing updates about the progress of Until Dawn and BTS images.

What Is ‘Until Dawn’ About?

The original Until Dawn was a narrative-driven horror game that emulated the slasher classics while being a creative, frightening good time in its own right. It follows a group of young friends who are forever connected by a dark tragedy. They try to reconnect a year after those morbid events at the place where the blood-soaked incident took place, a creepy ski lodge. However, when a mysterious killer starts hunting them down during a bad winter storm, this reunion is short-lived. It's up to the player to get to the bottom of what's really going on and try to keep everyone alive til dawn.

What made the game so appealing and replayable, besides its all-star cast of talent, was its infamous “Butterfly Effect” system. Every one of your choices in the game has serious consequences and every decision is a literal matter of life and death. If you don't like a character thanks to some genre clichés, you can do everything in your power to make sure they're on the menu next and vice versa. Keeping everyone alive was just half the fun of this clever twisted tale. The film won't follow the exact plot of the game, but it will see the return of Peter Stormare’s Dr. Hill, an eerie psychologist that would reinforce Until Dawn’s haunting atmosphere between chapters, openly judging you on the decisions you made.

The cast also includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell, and Belmont Camell. While Sandberg is best known for his work in the superhero genre with his Shazam! films, the director got his start in the horror genre with two modern gems — Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation. Sandberg has a killer sense of the genre and has shown a great ability to work within a major franchise. Because of that, it'll be exciting to see what he’ll bring to Until Dawn. Especially since the game is known for its scary number of endings.

When Does ‘Until Dawn’ Release?

Until Dawn doesn't have a release date yet. However, given that it's in the heart of filming, we should hear more news on that sinister front in the coming months. A late summer or fall 2025 release is likely. As we wait for Until Dawn’s next major update, you can view the original trailer for the game below.