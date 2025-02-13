One of the most anticipated releases of 2025 is an upcoming horror movie, which doubles as an adaptation of a beloved PlayStation video game. Until Dawn is creeping closer and closer to the big screen, and it has the chance of becoming a a big hit when it comes to video game adaptations. The highly popular game is already innovative on its own, which is why fans are eager to see what director David F. Sandberg (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and screenwriter Blair Butler (The Invitation) have come up with in order to keep things fresh. Luckily for Collider fans, we were able to ask them just that.

The first trailer revealed that, even though Until Dawn is paying homage to the game's famous mechanics, it's wandering off to tell its own independent story. During an interview with our Collider's Aidan Kelley, Sandberg and Butler talked about the differences that they felt were necessary and what has been kept the same — and why. The director kicked things off by revealing why they are not trying to re-create the Until Dawn full experience with the adaptation:

"That's what I loved so much about the script when I read it, was that it didn't just try to do the game again. Because again, the game is the closest thing that I've played to an interactive movie, but it pretty much is already a 10-hour movie. To cut it down to two hours or something, it's just never going to be the same thing. I thought it was really brilliant to have this resetting thing built into the movie so you can still get that thing you have with the game where you play it over and over again and make different choices so you get to see different deaths. I thought that was a brilliant way to keep that in movie form in a movie that's not interactive."

'Until Dawn' Will Play With Different Horror Tropes