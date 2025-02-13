Summary Collider's Aidan Kelley talks with director David F. Sandberg and writer Blair Butler for their upcoming horror movie Until Dawn.

The movie is an adaptation of the video game about a group of friends trapped in a nightmarish situation they must replay over and over again to survive until dawn.

In this interview, Sandberg discusses returning to the genre, the choices they made when adapting the game, combining subgenres, and their horror movie influences.

PlayStation is going all in on adaptations of their beloved video game IPs. Along with upcoming adaptations of Horizon: Zero Dawn, Helldivers, and more, one beloved horror hit is getting a dramatic reimagining with Until Dawn. The original game, which stars huge names like Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere, and Peter Stormare, follows a group of teens as they survive a gauntlet of unique horror subgenres while on a desolate winter retreat. For the film adaptation, director David F. Sandberg and co-writer Blair Butler opted to do something much different for the franchise's feature film debut.

Until Dawn also represents a return to form for Sandberg, who recently was busy breathing life into the DCU with the Shazam! films. This is familiar territory for Butler, who previously worked on recent horror films like Hell Fest and The Invitation. The trailers for the film have certainly raised some questions for fans of the game, and thankfully, we recently had the incredible opportunity to speak with Sandberg and Butler, and it sounds like Until Dawn is going to be a fascinating expansion of the game's universe while also telling a wholly original horror tale.

'Until Dawn' Will Honor the Original Game While Telling a Unique Story

"Remaking the original beat for beat felt a little blasphemous."

COLLIDER: Until Dawn has become a fan-favorite for horror fans, particularly video game horror fans, because of how it plays around with different subgenres of horror. For the movie, it definitely seems like it's keeping that, but it's also a pretty big departure from the game, at least narratively, and I mean that in the most flattering of terms, as the concept for the movie sounds absolutely fascinating. Still, I'm curious about what led you to the decision to tell a more original horror story as opposed to a beat-for-beat adaptation of the original game.

BLAIR BUTLER: I absolutely love the game. Supermassive, the writers, Larry Fessenden and Graham Reznick, basically created the perfect playable horror movie starring an actual Academy Award-winning actor, so that was going to be very difficult to recreate. We also knew that the remaster of the game was going to be coming out around the same time, so remaking the original beat for beat felt a little blasphemous.

Early on, we worked with PlayStation to expand the Until Dawn universe by leaning into the things that make the games so special and so loved: the fact that it is this love letter to horror movies, the idea that with a few exceptions, you can save everybody or get everybody killed, and of course, we also love the way that it starts as one horror genre, a slasher movie, and then turns into something totally different, a supernatural monster movie. Those were the North Stars during the process of working with PlayStation. We really wanted to celebrate this amazing blend of horror genres and the fact that the game lets you try to save everybody or just kill them all off in terrible ways.

DAVID F. SANDBERG: That's what I loved so much about the script when I read it, was that it didn't just try to do the game again. Because again, the game is the closest thing that I've played to an interactive movie, but it pretty much is already a 10-hour movie. To cut it down to two hours or something, it's just never going to be the same thing. I thought it was really brilliant to have this resetting thing built into the movie so you can still get that thing you have with the game where you play it over and over again and make different choices so you get to see different deaths. I thought that was a brilliant way to keep that in movie form in a movie that's not interactive.

Also, what I loved about it is, like you said, it has all these different horror genres in one movie because I've been dying to get back to horror after having doing two superhero movies. It was like, “Do I want to do a slasher movie or a supernatural movie or body horror?” In this, it was like, “Oh, I get to do all of it in one movie.” It was perfect.

Blair, you did mention that this is expanding the Until Dawn universe, which [we] really haven't seen expanded since the original game. Does that mean that the movie is a continuation of the original game, or is it more in its own lane?

SANDBERG: I would say it's sort of both. It exists in the same universe in some way. It's sort of a continuation in many ways.

BUTLER: Yeah, what David said.

That actually leads perfectly into my next question because we do see at least one actor is returning for this, that being the great Peter Stormare, who played almost a figment of one of the character's imagination in the game. How does he play into this one without giving too much away?

SANDBERG: That is hard to answer without giving it away, but he is a key figure in all of this, you could say.

History With Horror Helped Shape This Take on 'Until Dawn'

"It was just all the horror I've watched throughout my life channeled into this."