David F. Sandberg has made quite a name for himself in horror, launching his career with the terrifying short Lights Out before expanding it into a full-length feature. While he’s since dabbled in superhero films with Shazam! and its sequel, he’s eager to return to his horror roots. But if he has his way, his next big project won’t just be horror, it’ll be sci-fi horror, and he’s got a particular inspiration in mind: Dead Space. Speaking with Collider’s Aidan Kelley, Sandberg revealed that while he loved diving back into horror with Until Dawn, he’s itching to take on something darker, more immersive, and set in deep space. Asked about future genres he’d like to explore, Sandberg didn’t hesitate:

"Sci-fi is the big one for me that I’ve always wanted to do, and I haven’t so far. Sci-fi horror would be amazing. Something like that Event Horizon, Dead Space kind of world."

For fans of Dead Space, this is an exciting prospect. The 2008 survival horror game is one of the most terrifying sci-fi experiences ever made, plunging players into a derelict spaceship overrun by horrifically grotesque alien mutations known as Necromorphs. The game’s combination of eerie atmosphere, body horror, and psychological tension has made it a gold standard for sci-fi horror, often compared to Alien and The Thing. If Sandberg were to take on a project in that vein, it could be one of his most chilling films yet.

Sandberg has always had a knack for building tension and delivering memorable scares, something that Dead Space thrives on. His breakout short Lights Out was a masterclass in using darkness and sound design to create sheer dread, which would translate perfectly to the cold, empty corridors of a doomed spaceship. In Until Dawn, Sandberg also embraced lots of different horror subgenres, playing with slasher elements, supernatural horror, and even found footage techniques, so it's clear that experience could help him craft a sci-fi horror film in the vein of Dead Space.

"It was surprising to find, actually, that, for example, I’ve never been a huge slasher fan. I enjoy slashers, but it just hasn’t been my favorite. But making that part of it, I really enjoyed and I felt like, ‘Oh, I really need to do more of this.’ And the same with even a little part that’s like found footage. Again, I was sort of surprised, like, ‘This is really fun.’"

Now, while Sandberg didn’t confirm that he’s officially working on a Dead Space movie, his enthusiasm for the genre suggests that it’s something he’d be eager to tackle. Considering Hollywood’s current fascination with video game adaptations, including HBO’s The Last of Us and Prime Video's Fallout series, a Dead Space film feels more possible than ever.

Until Dawn premieres in theaters on April 25.