Even though video game adaptations have reached a new dawn in Hollywood, a production team can't take it for granted that just announcing a big title will make gamers and non-gamers flock to movie theaters to watch whatever's new, as Borderlands proved. However, the hype is rising for Until Dawn, one of the most anticipated adaptations that is set to hit theaters this year. Since the movie's premiere is barely three months away, Sony decided to release a sneak peek to give us a feel of the direction that the adaptation is heading.

The sneak peek is a huge treat for Until Dawn fans, not only because it teases some scenes from the upcoming movie, but also because director David F. Sandberg (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and writer Gary Dauberman (It Chapter Two) seem to know exactly how to handle video game adaptations in general and this one in particular. First, Dauberman states that one of his main objectives when writing the script was to give game fans a different experience that they had when they played it countless times. Having a story that appeals to both fans and newcomers is certainly a way to go, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us proved.

Then, Sandberg reveals the twist that might make Until Dawn a standout in 2025. For the adaptation, he's bringing the game's main mechanics to the big screen, which means that characters will face different outcomes for their decisions and die multiple times. Sandberg also revealed that the movie will play around with horror genres every time the characters get a do-over, which should make for a dynamic experience that could also mean lots of fun for audiences inside the movie theater.

Who's Starring In 'Until Dawn'?

The cast of Until Dawn features Ella Rubin (Anora), Michael Cimino (Never Have I Ever), Ji-young Yoo (Expats), Odessa A'zion (Ghosts), Maia Mitchell and Peter Stormare (Prison Break), who did the motion capture performance of the original game. The story will follow the same general premise of the video game: a group will head to a remote location to investigate the disappearance of a girl. Then, they start to get murdered one by one and the only way to find out what's going on is to make it until dawn.

Should Until Dawn be as well-executed as it looks, it will certainly become another exciting example of how stories hailing from video games can work in a different media if the production team knows what they are doing. Since the game is considered a modern classic, though, audiences will come into it with sky-high expectations that can make or break the movie's performance at the box office.

Until Dawn is set to premiere in theaters on April 25. You can check out the sneak peek above.