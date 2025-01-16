"How many deaths do you still have in you?" — this line from the trailer of Until Dawn reminds us that we're gearing up to see something different. After teasing us with a sneak peek earlier this week, Sony has unleashed the full trailer for the highly anticipated horror movie. The story centers around a group that is searching for a lost girl who then find themselves suddenly trapped in a time loop in which they keep dying every night. The movie is set to premiere on April 25.

The trailer is quick to showcase what the repetition of events will entail once they start going back in time. But first, we meet one of the biggest stars of the story: Peter Stormare (Prison Break), who provided the motion capture for Alan J. Hill in the video game, is also in the movie — but playing a very different character. He's the one that guides the group into the house with the giant hourglass that counts down how much time they have left to survive if they want to figure out the mysteries of the sinister location.

Then it's no holds barred until the end. Or at least until dawn. First, the group is shocked when they realize they have all died and come back to life, and little by little, they start realizing that they are getting killed in different ways, and that this might be one of the clues that explains what the heck is going on inside that house. As director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) teased in the sneak peek, Until Dawn will play around with different horror genres, and in the trailer we can clearly see references to slashers, monster movies, found footage formats and even body horror.

'Until Dawn' Brings Time Loops Back

It's true that time loops aren't exactly a new gimmick to Hollywood. From Groundhog Day to Edge of Tomorrow, the concept has been done several times, but audiences tend to respond well to it. The difference here is that, since Until Dawn is based on a cinematic video game, the movie is adapting the mechanics of the source material but also referencing something that happens several times when you're playing any game: you die several times until you can finally figure out how to make it to the end.

Until Dawn was adapted by screenwriter Gary Dauberman, a horror expert who is a frequent collaborator to the The Conjuring universe. He also adapted high-profile Stephen King stories like It and Salem's Lot. The cast of Until Dawn features Ella Rubin (Anora), Michael Cimino (Never Have I Ever), Ji-young Yoo (Expats), Odessa A'zion (Ghosts), Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble).

Until Dawn premieres in theaters on April 25. You can check out the trailer above.