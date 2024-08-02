The Big Picture Peter Stomare will reprise his role as Dr. Hill in the Until Dawn adaptation, staying true to the fan-favorite character from the game narratives.

Progress is being made on the live-action adaptation of the hit PlayStation video game, Until Dawn, as a major fan-favorite character has been cast. Video game lovers usually favor adaptations that capture the in-game experience as closely as possible, and it appears this isn't lost on the makers, as the movie will seemingly seek to mirror a major feature from the games with the casting of Peter Stomare (Fargo). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stomare will reprise his role as the terrifying psychologist Dr. Hill, a beloved character from the game who appears intermittently throughout each segment to guide a player's decision-making, shaping the narrative.

Plot details for the adaptation are still being kept under wraps, but it has been described as an "R-rated and terrifying love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast." The story centers on a group of friends who set out for a reunion in a remote mountainous resort where they are haunted by a mysterious masked killer, amidst the presence of creepy supernatural elements. Players tackle multiple live-or-die scenarios to determine which characters make it out alive. Dr. Hill's appearance in the game comes in a narrative capacity where he employs the fourth-wall-breaking technique to guide players.

While things remain vague regarding how his character will be incorporated, director, David F. Sandberg has promised to capture the essence of the game with a new set of characters to offer "something new that the fans of the game will enjoy.” With the adaptation, Sandberg who recently directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods returns to his horror roots and considers Until Dawn's narrative as incorporating "the many great subgenres of horror to create the most terrifying experience possible.” Sandberg will direct from a script written by Gary Dauberman​​​​​​, with whom he collaborated on the jump scare horror flick, Annabelle: Creation (2017). Dauberman will also serve as producer under his Coin Operated banner.

Who Else Has Been Cast In 'Until Dawn' Adaptation?

Along with Stomare, Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli have also been cast, however, their roles remain unknown. They join previously announced Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A’zion. Mitchell attained recognition with her acclaimed performance as Callie Adams Foster in The Fosters, a role she reprised in the critically acclaimed spin-off, Good Trouble which wrapped this year after a successful five-year run. She recently played one of the main characters in Disney+'s widely loved series, The Artful Dodger, and will next be seen in the thriller Family Secrets co-starring Eric Dane and Tyriq Withers.

Cameli is best known for his role in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot as well as Netflix's young adult drama Along for the Ride. He will make his big screen debut later this year with the release of the mob flick, Alto Knights co-starring Robert De Niro. Until Dawn adaptation hails from Sony’s Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions. Filming is slated to begin in mid-August. Stay tuned for updates.