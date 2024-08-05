The Big Picture The Until Dawn film adaptation directed by David F. Sandberg started shooting, with Peter Stormare reprising his role.

When it comes to video game adaptations on the big screen, the genre has been very hit-and-miss. That goes double when horror is the center of the conversation. However, in the last decade, there have been a ton of great horror games that are ripe for the big screen treatment. The next in line is Until Dawn from director David F. Sandberg. There have been a lot of exciting announcements since the film was revealed earlier this year, including its killer ensemble cast. Now Until Dawn has started shooting and Sandberg has given fans of the game their first on-set look.

Posted to Sandberg’s Instagram, the beloved genre director shared a behind-the-scenes image of Until Dawn’s official film slate with a chilling logo that’s very similar to the game. It doesn't tell us much about what scene they’re filming or what actors are involved, but Sandberg does leave us with one haunting message. “See you at dawn”.

What's ‘Until Dawn’ About?

The hit PlayStation game released in 2015 by Supermassive Games, was a narrative-driven “choose your own adventure” type of horror game where every choice you made affected the outcome of the story. This dreadful “Butterfly Effect” mechanic made Until Dawn a love-letter to the horror genre and its slasher sub-genre. The story follows a group of young adults that reunite at a ski lodge a year after a tragedy struck their friend group. However, nothing is like it seems and, when a mysterious killer starts hunting them down, this snow-covered nightmare might be their last resting place. The film isn't set out to reproduce this story or any of its endless branching paths, but it does have one major connection to its inspiration. That would be Peter Stormare reprising his role as psychologist Dr. Hill. This sinister character broke up the gameplay and made the player reflect on their choices in the game. Stormare will be joined by an all-new cast of characters played by Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell and Belmont Camell. After two Shazam films for DC and Warner Brothers, this will be Sandberg's grand return to the genre that made his career. He previously directed the critically acclaimed Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out. Until Dawn will be PlayStation’s next major adaptation after Uncharted, The Last of Us and Grand Turismo.

When Does ‘Until Dawn’ Release?

Until Dawn doesn't have a set release date yet. However, given its officially started filming, horror fans should get more clarity on that front by the end of the year. A 2025 debut is the most likely scenario.