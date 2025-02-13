The Until Dawn movie is taking a different approach to its source material, offering a new horror story set in the continuity of the game rather than a direct adaptation of said game. While the film maintains the game’s signature genre-blending approach, it expands the Until Dawn universe in new and unexpected ways. One of the biggest, and most pleasant, surprises is the return of Peter Stormare, a standout from the original game, but if you think you're getting the same guy who freaked you out in the video game, well, that may not be the case.

Collider’s Aidan Kelley spoke with director David F. Sandberg and screenwriter Blair Butler about how Stormare factors into the film, and while they couldn’t give away too much, they confirmed that the veteran Swedish actor plays a pivotal role in the story, though perhaps not the same one players encountered in the game. When asked about Stormare’s return, Sandberg was careful not to reveal too many details:

"That is hard to answer without giving it away, but he is a key figure in all of this, you could say."

Stormare previously played Dr. Hill, a sinister psychiatrist who appears throughout the game, seemingly guiding the player but really is just directing you to harm. His presence added to the game’s eerie atmosphere, as his fourth-wall-breaking monologues often left players questioning what was real.

How Will 'Until Dawn' Approach Adapting the Game?

Rather than just doing a straight up re-telling of the video game, it's going to expand the universe so it'll keep the unique structure of the series intact but it will also add a few twists. Sandberg noted that the game’s interactive nature made it impossible to translate directly into a two-hour movie, so instead, they found a way to preserve its replayability aspect.

"That’s what I loved so much about the script when I read it, was that it didn’t just try to do the game again. Because again, the game is the closest thing that I’ve played to an interactive movie, but it pretty much is already a 10-hour movie. To cut it down to two hours or something, it’s just never going to be the same thing."

While it remains to be seen exactly how Stormare’s character fits into Until Dawn, his presence alone suggests that the film will maintain the unsettling psychological horror elements that made the game so memorable.

Until Dawn premieres in theaters on April 25. Stay tuned to Collider for more.