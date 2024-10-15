We're one step closer to the horrorific world of Until Dawn hitting the big screen, as Sony Pictures has just dated the picture. The feature adaptation of the popular 2015 horror video game is slated to hit theaters on April 25, 2025, with David F. Sandberg (Shazam!) in the director’s chair. Last week, Sandberg took to Instagram where he shared with fans the news that the film has finished principal photography, and he even managed to sneak a little pun in there as well. “We made it until dawn! That's a wrap on #untildawnmovie”, said the post, while he shared an image of the final film slate for the production.

The screenplay, originally penned by Blair Butler, has been revised by Gary Dauberman (It, Annabelle), and should hopefully make a smooth leap from the control pad to the multiplexes. The film also features an up-and-coming ensemble, including the likes of Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare, who reprises his motion capture-based role from the original game. Produced by Dauberman, Mia Maniscalco, Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan, with Charles Miller serving as executive producer, the film faces stiff competition, as it is set to debut alongside Amazon MGM Studios’ The Accountant 2.

What's 'Until Dawn' About?

Image via Supermassive Games

The movie won't be following the grisly choose your own adventure type narrative, which would make an interesting cinematic experience, so it's a bit more straightforward. The original Until Dawn was focused on a group of young adults who return to a ski lodge a year after their friend met a grim end amongst the frozen slopes. The reunion isn't exactly a happy one, though, as they start getting hunted down one by one by a horrific creature. It turns into a far more complex story, too, as a branching narrative takes place. The game employs a Butterfly Effect system, meaning every decision the player makes will impact how the story ends. The game was met with critical acclaim in 2015, and has come to be regarded as a modern classic.

Until Dawn will open in theaters on April 25, 2025. Until then, though, you can prepare yourself for playing the game and experiencing the terror for yourself. A PS5 and PC remake of the 2015 original has just been released, and you can purchase it on Steam and the PlayStation Store now. Stay tuned for more.