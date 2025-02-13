It's a wonderful day to die, and the good news for the characters in the latest trailer for Sony's Until Dawn is that they're going to get the chance to meet their maker over and over again. The video game giant has just revealed the latest look at their new horror movie, an adaptation of the hit 2015 video game, and it's a horrifying mix of slasher horror, supernatural thrills, and time-loop chaos. The film, which is directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation), follows a group of friends who find themselves trapped in a lovely derelict cabin in the woods...and then get killed brutally and violently over and over again.

The trailer also showcases Prison Break and Fargo star Peter Stormare, who starred in the original game after having provided motion capture and voice work for the game’s enigmatic psychiatrist, Dr. Alan J. Hill. However, Stormare isn't doing any brain bamboozling this time around as he's seemingly playing a new character, a mysterious guide who leads the group into a secluded mountain house with a massive hourglass—counting down the limited time they have to figure out what’s happening before they’re killed again. We're unsure if he's got any pet wendigos, but honestly, we wouldn't put it past him.

As the trailer unfolds, it becomes clear that each time the characters die, their fates change. Their gruesome ends aren’t just random, they’re clues to solving the mystery of the lodge and escaping the nightmarish loop, which is something like the plot of the game, which operated with the "butterfly effect" principle in that every time the player made a decision, different branching paths and fates would then become available.

'Until Dawn' Is Blending Horror Themes

It's also clear that Until Dawn isn’t just sticking to one kind of horror, though, as it’s blatantly throwing everything at the screen, shifting between slasher, monster horror, found footage, and even body horror. Sony have a bit of a mixed record when it comes to adapting their video game properties: The Last of Us is outstanding, while Uncharted was less so. Even still, every day is Christmas Eve when it comes to a new movie.

The cast of Until Dawn features Ella Rubin (Anora), Michael Cimino (Never Have I Ever), Ji-young Yoo (Expats), Odessa A'zion (Ghosts), Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble). Until Dawn was adapted from the console to the screen by screenwriter Gary Dauberman, a horror veteran who is a frequent visitor to The Conjuring universe, as well as Blair Butler, who is best known for Hell Fest and The Invitation. Dauberman was also the writer on well known Stephen King stories like It and Salem's Lot.

Until Dawn premieres in theaters on April 25. You can check out the trailer above.