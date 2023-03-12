In the early 2010s, the British company Supermassive Games wanted to develop the video game equivalent of a classic slasher film like Friday the 13th or Scream: enter Until Dawn. Released in 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Until Dawn spares no expense when it comes to including all the relevant clichés. There's the premise, where a cast of eight teens gather at a secluded mountain house and find their lives threatened by unknown assailants. Each character embodies a horror archetype, and if that wasn't enough to whet your appetite, Until Dawn offers a smorgasbord of similar genre delights: menacingly masked men, ill-advised Ouija board sessions, a run-down sanatorium, Saw-like death traps, local mythology, and flesh-eating wendigos. Throw in some inconveniently-timed romantic drama (because these are teenagers, after all), set the tension to boiling, and Supermassive Games achieved their goal with flying colors. Until Dawn "exceeded sales expectations" and was nominated for multiple end-of-the-year awards, including Best Narrative at The Game Awards and PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards; it took home a BAFTA Game Award for Best Original Property.

With the likes of The Last of Us and Arcane ushering in what might be the epoch of quality game-to-screen storytelling, it's only natural for fans and studios alike to cast about for the next adaptation goldmine. Studios are spoiled for choice in that department, but since The Last of Us doesn't qualify as a horror series and Netflix's Castlevania (a masterpiece) was animated, Until Dawn is the perfect untapped resource for live-action chills and thrills.

What Makes 'Until Dawn' Such a Scarily Great Game?

Image via Supermassive Games

When it comes to making the jump from game to screen, Until Dawn has several factors in its inherent favor. Chief among them are its inspirations; in a 2017 PlayStation blog post, Will Byles, the game's creative director, shared seven of the many films that influenced Until Dawn's use of archetypes and ambiance. Those titles range from early genre hallmarks like Psycho, Halloween, and The Exorcist to modern classics such as The Conjuring. The developers had no interest in radically reinventing the wheel so much as studying the proven classics. As Byles writes, "Key to this was the tacit — and mutual — understanding with the player of the established conventions of horror movies."

In this way, Until Dawn has its cake and eats it, too. Just take a second look at that laundry list of tropes! Thankfully, what could feel like someone on the development team upended the stylistic trash can and used what stuck is anything but. The developers weave each element into an engaging story and pace them appropriately throughout the game's run-time. For example, Until Dawn's atmosphere is instantly on-point with that dark, freezing, isolated woods. The characters' surroundings automatically instill dreadful tension — something's going to attack someone, but when? Will it happen as a couple walk through the snowy terrain or when someone turns a corner in the lodge?

And if you're asking why on earth someone would willingly visit a lodge that's far enough away from civilization to render cell service null and void (and in the winter, of all times), well: they're teenagers. Until Dawn's plot kicks off with a cruel prank gone lethally wrong with lasting consequences. Cringing at the teens' awkward one-liners, innuendo-laden flirting, and cat-fighting, is as guaranteed a part of the game as the danger lurking in the shadows. Byles called the dialogue from scriptwriters Graham Reznick and Larry Fessenden intentionally "cheesy" (Reznick and Fessenden had experience with horror films prior to the game).

Therefore, Until Dawn never insinuates that the player isn't aware of what they're getting into or pretends to be anything else. That self-referential nature isn't overplayed or used as a prop to hold up predictable, lazy writing, either. Every cliché is an agreement between the game and the audience, a pact of "we both know where this goes, but let's take a detour." Things are played straight until they're not. Both the strategically placed cut scenes and the player-controlled gameplay allow for moments that hint at deeper character motivations beyond needing to fulfill a trope. Until Dawn's plot is a successful mystery with telegraphed but well-executed twists, yet figuring out what motivates the teens underneath their stereotypical personas is almost as fun of a puzzle box.

'Until Dawn' Understands That Tension is Scarier than Gore

Image via Supermassive Games

Perhaps most importantly for any horror experience, Until Dawn's developers understand and respect the art of tension. Byles referencing Psycho as an inspiration is surely no accident; some scenes feel positively Hitchcockian in how the game allows tension to rise agonizingly slowly. The tension never truly ceases, either; after an explosive payoff, it just shifts back to a low boil, a background hum. The developers were so committed to generating fear, and the right kind of fear at that, that they measured beta players' responses with a galvanic skin response test. "We wire them up with this thing that measures the conductivity of the skin," Byles shared. "The more anxious and frightened you get, the clammier your hands get as you start to sweat, and it reads it and plots a graph against what's being [played] at the time."

Likewise, although there's no shortage of creative death sequences, Until Dawn avoids relying upon an abundance of gore to affect players. Byles and his team were more interested in exploring the psychology of terror and its slow-burn escalation. Even the death traps that call Saw to mind are relatively simplistic, placing the emphasis on a character's/player's decision in the stress of the moment. It's the difference between lasting storytelling versus a violent moment's one-and-done shock factor. Every traditional cinematic element, like cinematography, lighting, and music, enhances those terrified reactions (game composer Jason Graves channeled John Carpenter's iconic Halloween score).

'Until Dawn' Could Effortlessly Translate Into Live-Action

In this regard, considering how Until Dawn might translate to the screen, it's tailor-made for such a venture. Until Dawn is a cinematically-inspired game with visual details already in place. It's easy to imagine a Last of Us situation where a live-action adaptation remains shot-for-shot faithful because there's no reason to change certain scenes. At the same time, Until Dawn offers immense creative freedom thanks to its "butterfly effect" narrative. Role-playing games such as Final Fantasy had already popularized choice-based gameplay where a player's decisions determined different narrative outcomes (in contrast to something like The Last of Us, where players watched events unfold like a movie). Until Dawn turned that concept up to overdrive with a script over 10,000 words long; it's possible to uncover hundreds of different endings. The choices available in Until Dawn are usually between two or three set options, but it's still a Choose Your Own Adventure horror game. So, there are plenty of routes for a live-action version to pursue. There's no respawn option if a character dies, either; it's as "game over" as any non-interactive fiction. Stakes exist, and when a playable character dies from a choice you made, it feels personal.

Speaking of existing cinematic elements — did we mention Until Dawn's stacked cast yet? Hayden Panettiere leads the group while established character actors like Peter Stormare and future names (Brett Dalton, Jordan Fisher, and Rami Malek...so only an Oscar-winner, no big deal) round out the cast. No film or series should cast on the basis of name recognition only, but it's fascinating to see actors looking like themselves in a game instead of the standard practice, which is providing voice and motion capture but using someone else as the characters' face model.

The phrase "video game adaptations" used to strike fear into the hearts of fans, but the venture isn't nearly as doomed as before. Television would definitely suit Until Dawn better than cramming the roughly ten-hour plot into a two-hour film. Either way, the perfect horror game is out there, waiting and ready for its turn in the live-action spotlight.