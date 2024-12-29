True crime thrillers always do well on television or film. Just look at Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to see how murderers and broken people almost automatically pique our interest. However, rather than giving the disturbing serial killer the spotlight, Until I Kill You follows Delia Balmer (Anna Maxwell Martin) and her trauma following her violent relationship with and attempted murder at the hands of John Sweeney (Shaun Evans), as well as the following years of her trying to get on with her life.

We not only see how Delia is raped and assaulted by Sweeney, but also how the very people one would rely on for protection, the police and the courts, end up arguably causing just as much stress and headache for Delia as Sweeney did. What makes this terrible injustice even more disturbing is the fact that it is a true story, with Until I Kill You being based on the book Delia Balmer wrote herself, Living With a Serial Killer, with the show's creator, Nick Stevens, "follow[ing] my wishes" for accuracy, according to Delia in an interview with Radio Times.

'Until I Kill You' Displays How the Criminal Justice System Can Fail Victims Like Delia

John Sweeney, the axe-wielding serial killer responsible for murdering two women, Melissa Halstead and Paula Fields, and mutilating their bodies, is undoubtedly the villain of Until I Kill You. He both psychologically breaks Delia down to make her feel dependent on him when they're dating before tying her to a bed naked and threatening to shoot her in the head when she finally tells him to get out of her house. Furthermore, the mental scars he leaves her along with the physical injuries after his attack on her truly display just how horrific this man and what he did to this innocent woman was.

However, despite how evil this scumbag is, it is arguably the law enforcement who cause the most anger and frustration for the audience in the show. Many of the male officers seem apathetic about what Delia has gone through. Her statements detailing the rape she suffered are barely taken seriously, and the trauma she is facing is completely ignored, especially when a young detective sees the bed where Delia was tied down and exclaims callously, "So this is where it happened!" Even the courts seem useless, as Sweeney is given bail simply because it is Christmas, which he uses as his opportunity to attack Delia. The only decent law enforcement officer we see trying to be empathetic to Delia is WPC Jane Barker (Lucy Thackeray), yet even she is forced to leave Delia's side once her role of getting Delia's statement is fulfilled.

'Until I Kill You's Delia is No Hero, But Someone Just Trying To Live

Often it feels like there can be a desire to portray a victim as stronger than anyone realizes, making them some kind of revenge machine, similar to what we saw in Coralie Fargeat's Revenge, in which a woman left for dead murders her attackers. However, Until I Kill You is brutally honest in its portrayal of Delia. Delia constantly rejects any implication that she is a "hysterical female," and does not doggedly pursue justice, but rather tries to get on with her life. It would appear that, from Delia's point of view, the damage from Sweeney is already done, and after the experience she's had with the law, what's the guarantee that justice would ever actually be served without forcing her to relive her trauma?

Overall, Until I Kill You may have a somewhat happy ending with Sweeney going to prison and Delia getting to move on with her life, but there is a strong undercurrent of tragedy. We understand that Delia will never be able to forget what happened, and we are also called to think about how the justice system may still be failing victims of assault to this day. In the end, it's Delia's inner strength and how she is able to keep moving forward against all odds that we should all admire.

Until I Kill You is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

