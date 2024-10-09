The upcoming mini-series, Until I Kill You has announced its U.S. release date on BritBox. Starring Good Omens' Anna Maxwell Martin, the series will release four episodes before the end of the year. The show was based on a 2017 memoir by Delia Balmer and was created by The Pembrokeshire Murders' Nick Stevens.

According to the show's synopsis, Delia Balmer (Martin) survives a horrifying attack from John Sweeney (Shaun Evans), a man who presents himself as a kindred spirit but is secretly a killer. The man admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend and was released from prison as the court did not realise how dangerous he was. The show plans to shine a light "on the failings of the legal system" when it comes to male violence against women, as well as showcase Balmer's journey to achieve justice. Images from the show feature Martin as she plays a woman who was only looking for love, only to wind up traumatised and have to deal with those who question her connection to this dangerous man.

Until I Kill You was already released in New Zealand and Canada back in April 2024 and has an IMDb score of 7.2/10. Aside from Martin and Evans, the show is also set to feature Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Laura Morgan (Black Mirror), Amanda Wilkin (Berlin Station), Sallie Harmsen (Blade Runner 2049), Mitchell Mullen (Horizon Zero Dawn), Lucy Thackeray (Moon Knight), Sophie Ford (Doc Martin), and Clare Foster (The Crown).

What Is the True Story Behind ‘Until I Kill You?'

Close

Until I Kill You is based on the memoir titled, Living With a Serial Killer by Balmer, where she published her experience with a "violent and controlling man." According to the Daily Mail, the author lived with Sweeney for three years before she was attacked with a wooden ax. While she did survive, it was reported that she lost a finger, received other injuries, and was in the ICU. The Mirror reported that Balmer can still recall the moment from the incident, claiming that her ex wanted her to die and that she no longer felt like herself anymore.

It took six years for Sweeney to be convicted for his crimes. The man is behind bars, not only for the attack on the former nurse, but also two ex-girlfriends, whose bodies were dumped in Rotterdam and London. Until I Kill You will be released on BritBox on November 7, 2024.