With Valentine's Day smack in the middle of the month, February is the perfect time for rom-coms. 1091 Pictures has just released the official trailer for its spooky romance Until We Meet Again. The film stars Pretty Little Liars' Janel Parrish in the lead role across from everyone's favorite Cullen brother, Twilight's Jackson Rathbone. When young singer-songwriter Lisa Wagner (Parrish) moves into a stunning old house in the Hollywood Hills, the last thing she expects is being haunted by the ghost of a long dead pianist (Rathbone).

The official trailer teases an unconventional romance between the two leads and keeps a solid balance between the film's supernatural elements and its naturally cheesy energy. Lisa is a cheerful, go with the flow kind of girl who believes that everything that happens to her is fated to happen and completely out of her hands. Eddie Conway is a sardonic ghost, doomed to haunt the halls of his Hollywood Hills estate with his piano concerto forever unfinished.

Lisa appears to be one of the only people who can see Eddie, leading her to the complicated realization that he's not just some random man in her house, but a ghost trapped within those walls. While their connection gets off to a rocky start, can these two truly find love beyond this life? Lisa seems to think so — by the end of the trailer we've learned that she's completely fallen for Eddie. Can a girl and a ghost make a relationship work?

This is hardly the first time a film has attempted an afterlife romance. Most notably the 1990 film Ghost gives Patrick Swayze's Sam the chance to say goodbye to his love Molly (Demi Moore). However, even then falling for a ghost never seems to last. Will Eddie and Lisa be able to make it work in Until We Meet Again, or will their romance be a fleeting stepping stone on the journey to moving on? Until We Meet Again looks to be a good time for anyone looking for some classic soap opera level romance this month.

Until We Meet Again stars Parrish, Rathbone, Grammy winner LeToya Luckett, Michael Madsen (The Hateful Eight), Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace), and Justin Gaston (Days of Our Lives) and you can stream it on all digital platforms on February 15, 2022. Check out the official trailer and poster below!

