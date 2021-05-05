Last summer, with studio production at a standstill, a group of young actors in quarantine who were eager to get back to work took it upon themselves to make an independent movie about a group of young actors, and today, Collider can exclusively unveil the official trailer for Untitled Horror Movie from director Nick Simon (The Girl in the Photographs) and his co-writer Luke Baines (Shadowhunters).

The story is told entirely via computer screens and found footage, and Baines stars alongside Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Tim Granaderos (13 Reasons Why), Claire Holt (The Vampire Diaries), Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters) and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy).

They play six vapid, half-famous Hollywood actors who learn that their TV show is on the brink of cancellation. Willing to do anything to save their careers, they decide to shoot their own horror movie, only to accidentally summon a violent demonic spirit that starts picking them off one by one.

The twist here is that Untitled Horror Movie -- yes, that's the actual title -- is really a comedy, or rather, a tongue-in-cheek satire of showbiz and Gen Z celebrity. There are no doubt thousands of actors who will be able to relate to the out-of-work characters in this movie and their need to create something together, if only to stifle their own boredom as artists.

Image via (Yet) Another Distribution Company

RELATED: Exclusive: 'Urban Legend' Reboot Eyes Rising Stars Sydney Chandler, Katherine McNamara

As a comedy, it also helps to have veteran funny people Kal Penn (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle) and Aisha Tyler (Friends) lead a supporting cast that also includes Kevin Daniels (Council of Dads), Lesly Kahn (Quantum Leap) and Sohm Kapila (Jane the Virgin).

Simon, who was mentored by horror master Wes Craven, previously worked with Baines (and Penn) on the 2015 slasher movie The Girl in the Photographs, so when the pandemic struck, the duo jumped into action and began writing the script that ultimately became Untitled Horror Movie. With remote guidance from DP Kevin Duggin, Baines and his co-stars had to light themselves as well as do their own hair and makeup and, perhaps most importantly, record their own sound. That's no easy feat!

Randy Sinquefield’s Spectrum Studios financed the Untitled Horror Movie, which was produced by Bronwyn Cornelius and Marina Stabile. In keeping with the tongue-in-cheek tone of UHM, the aptly-named (Yet) Another Distribution Company will release the film June 15 on VOD and digital platforms like iTunes and Amazon following a special live-stream premiere event on June 12, for those who want a sneak peek. For now, watch the trailer below, and keep an ear out for the tasty jam "So It Goes" by Guards, because it's a cool summer bop that deserves way more love on YouTube.

KEEP READING: 'The Girl in the Photographs' Director Nick Simon Remembers Wes Craven at TIFF 2015

Share Share Tweet Email

How 'Speed' Earns Its Perfection By, Paradoxically, Slowing Things Down The '90s action classic is now available on 4K blu-ray.

Read Next