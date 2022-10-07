For any M. Night Shyamalan fans, here is something to cheer about — another new Untitled M. Night Shyamalan thriller now has a set release date. The film project is super secretive, as not only the title but also the plot and characters are being kept hidden from prying eyes. Though this should not surprise anyone and especially his fans, as most details of his projects are often under wraps because Shyamalan himself is famously secretive about his work. When the film starts production is also unknown, but Shyamalan is also independently producing the secret film project, much like he did with his films Glass, Split, and The Visit. Those films, combined, earned $600 million worldwide.

If history repeats itself, this untitled thriller will also be a box-office hit. Shyamalan's films have frequently been financial successes, earning over $3.3 billion worldwide at the box office over the last twenty years. Split earned $278.5 million and Glass earned $250 million. Old, the most recent of Shyamalan's films, made $90.1 million in the middle of the pandemic, so it's safe to say that the untitled thriller will hit well with audiences upon its release.

Shyamalan, most known for his surprise twist endings, (and for giving himself cameos in his films), first broke out into the mainstream with The Sixth Sense, which came out in 1999 and earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Since then, he's had a string of successes like Unbreakable, Signs, and The Village, and other financially successful, but not as well-received films such as Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, After Earth, The Visit, Split, and Glass.

He also was the story creator and producer of the film Devil, which came out in 2010. Aside from his most recent film, Old, Shyamalan has been serving as an executive producer and sometimes-director of Wayward Pines and executive producer and showrunner of the show Servant. His next film, Knock at the Cabin, will be released on February 3, 2023, and stars Dave Bautista, Ben Aldridge, Jonathan Groff, Kristen Cui, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn.

The Untitled film will be released by Universal Pictures, with a release date set for Friday, April 5, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for further details on the thriller's plot and characters. In the meantime check out our interview with Shyamalan down below.