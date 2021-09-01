Netflix released the first trailer for UNTOLD: Breaking Point, the fifth and last episode of the docuseries that reveals what happened behind the scenes of some of the most significant sports events in History. Breaking Point will explore the rise and fall of tennis legend Mardy Fish, tormented by anxiety.

The trailer presents us to Fish, the tennis player who became a legend after the World Tour Finals in 2011. Even though Fish was at the peak of his physical form, the sportsman began to suffer from anxiety soon after his big victory, which led him to the most critical battle in his life: getting better and taking care of his mental health.

UNTOLD: Breaking Point is directed by Chapman and Maclain Way, who also serve as executive producers of the entire series. The duo is best known for creating Wild, Wild Country for Netflix in 2018. Chapman and Maclain Way also directed UNTOLD: Crime & Penalties, about the UHL hockey team Trashers and their ties to the mafia. UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace was directed by Floyd Russ, UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil was directed by Laura Brownson, and UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner was directed by Crystal Moselle.

All previous episodes of UNTOLD are streaming on Netflix. UNTOLD: Breaking Point will debut on the streaming platform Tuesday, September 7. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s UNTOLD: Breaking Point official synopsis:

The story of Mardy Fish’s foray into tennis chronicles his training at the famed Saddlebrook Academy as a teen, his brotherhood and constant competition with comrade Andy Roddick, and his inability to find major success like his predecessors, the American tennis icons of the 80s and 90s: John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi. In 2010, Fish got himself into the best shape of his life and emerged on the ATP tour as a force to be reckoned with, scaling the heights of the World Tour Finals in 2011 as the top seeded American player. Soon after, his anxiety began to swell and Fish tried to push through the mental strain at the 2012 US Open quarterfinals against Roger Federer. But an encroaching sense of dread and anguish was worsening by the day and everything came to a crashing halt. Fish bowed out of the match and was later diagnosed with a severe anxiety disorder.

