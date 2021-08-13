Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the next installment in their UNTOLD docuseries, a five-parter from the creators of Wild, Wild Country that examines fascinating stories in the world of sports. The first installment, UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace, which premiered on the streaming service earlier this week, dove deep into the infamous 2004 incident between players and fans at an NBA game in Michigan. Now, UNTOLD will debut Deal with the Devil, which tells the gripping true story of lightweight boxer Christy Martin, on August 17.

Martin has been regarded as one of the athletes who helped legitimize women's boxing after notoriously winning an undercard match at the 1996 fight between Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno. UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil will explore Martin's "pioneering rise, tragic fall and fight for her life," as well as her journey to coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community, and feature interviews with many crucial figures in her history — including her family, Tyson, Laila Ali, and Jim Martin, who was her husband and boxing trainer and later convicted of Martin's attempted murder.

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil is directed by Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide, Lemon). The series is executive produced by Chapman and Maclain Way, who created Wild, Wild Country for Netflix in 2018. Three more installments of the series are set to be released throughout the month, including UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner, directed by Betty’s Crystal Moselle; UNTOLD: Crime & Penalties, about UHL hockey team the Trashers and their ties to the mafia, directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way; and UNTOLD: Breaking Point, about rising tennis star Mardy Fish, also directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way.

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil premieres August 17 exclusively on Netflix.

Here's the official synopsis for UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil:

Described as one of the most influential female boxers of all time, helping legitimize women’s participation in the sport, Christy Martin shocked the world by becoming a superstar after winning a blood-soaked undercard match at the Mike Tyson/Frank Bruno fight in 1996. Growing up in a small town in West Virginia, Martin was a popular standout athlete, and as she began to win her first amateur fights, she struggled with being open about her sexual orientation, choosing to keep her relationships with women secret. She later found a coach in Jim Martin, a professional boxing trainer who, despite his initial skepticism about “women’s boxing,” signed on to help train her. They would later become romantically involved, despite their 20-year-plus age difference. After landing on Don King’s radar, Martin, under the moniker “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” experienced a meteoric rise, including the cover of Sports Illustrated, breaking pay-per-view records in women’s boxing along the way. The fall from that height was steep and included substance abuse, domestic violence and a harrowing brush with death. Martin reveals how she battled back to level ground and a content personal life, which now includes an induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Additional interviewees include Mike Tyson, Laila Ali, Martin’s family, and convicted attempted murderer Jim Martin speaks for the first time since his imprisonment.

