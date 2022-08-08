Netflix revealed today that sports docuseries Untold is coming back for Season 2 at the end of this month. Once again, the series will center around a different subject in each episode, and is set to feature heavily blunt interviews with people from the sports world who were involved in high-profile and shocking stories. Season 1 featured Mardy Fish, Caitlyn Jenner, Christy Martin, and James Galante.

The first episode, titled “Operation Flagrant Foul”, will center around NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who saw all the spotlights turn in his direction once it was discovered that he was running a scheme in which he gambled on his own games. In the trailer for the season premiere, Donaghy states that plain and simple, he “f--” his life up.

The trailer also reveals that, since guilty people tend to dodge responsibility, the episodes will also bring on other people involved in the stories to speak up so that viewers can have a better idea of what’s true and what's not. Of course, with such a huge subject that even involved the FBI, it’s pretty easy to get to the bottom of this particular story, but it’s always best to get a version straight from the person who lived at the center of a scandal. Who knows what they might reveal?

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet' Shows Internet Misogyny Has Gone Nowhere

This is just the first episode from the new slate of Untold, whose short-subject documentaries roll out weekly. Back in 2021, Netflix revealed that one of the episodes from Season 2 is set to be a two-parter that centers around NFL linebacker Manti Te’o, who was catfished into a relationship with a girlfriend who was allegedly battling leukemia. Much like the other episodes in the series, the two-parter will feature interviews with the athlete in question — and the person who catfished him.

In an interview to IndieWire, duo of directors Chapman Way and Maclain Way revealed how the series came to life and how they select the subjects for each episode:

“We talked to a lot of athletes and looked at a lot of stories and I think the main criteria at the end of the day was that we need athletes who are willing to do warts-and-all storytelling — the good, the bad, and the ugly. You can pretty quickly weed out those who have an agenda or want to come off a certain way or want to be liked. That doesn’t always equal the most compelling narratives. As documentary filmmakers, to find athletes that were willing to be truthfully raw and vulnerable and open and authentic on camera is something that was very, very important to us.”

Netflix premieres the first title in the second season of Untold on August 30. You can check out the trailer and synopsis for “Operation Flagrant Foul” below: