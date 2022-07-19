Netflix released the first official trailer for Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, a documentary series which unpacks the truth behind American football star Manti Te'o’s notorious Girlfriend Hoax.

Untold is a Netflix original sports documentary series that first released its five episodes last year. Episode 1, Untold: Breaking Point, focuses on tennis pro Mardy Fish; Episode 2, Untold: Crimes & Penalties, focuses on former hockey franchise owner James Galante and his son A. J. Galante; Episode 3, Untold: Malice at the Palace, explores what is known as one of the most infamous brawls in the history of NBA which happened during a 2004 game between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons; Episode 4, Untold: Deal with the Devil, centers around American female boxer Christy Martin; finally, Episode 5, Untold: Caitlyn Jenner, as the name obviously suggests, is about former professional athlete Caitlyn Jenner.

Netflix describes the Untold series as such: “This critically-acclaimed series brings fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports. From football to basketball and streetball to sailing, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy, and pathos beneath the sweat.”

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist is one of four stories in Untold Volume 2 which will come out next month. This episode tells the massive story of a hoax surrounding native Hawaiian linebacker Manti Te’o. On the same day in September 2012, Te’o’s grandmother and girlfriend Lennay Kekua passed away. It was an amazing story which evoked sympathy from the media and fans. However, there was one small detail which would change everything: his girlfriend did not actually exist. Or rather, as the trailer makes clear, it was a fictional character created by Naya Tuiasosopo, a transgender woman who will also be revealing her side of the story in the documentary. Te'o will also be sharing his first-hand experience of having made the national news as a victim of online catfish.

The official synopsis as released by the streamer reads: “Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te'o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football's golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te’o and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo.”

The first episode of Untold Volume 2, The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, premieres on August 16 on Netflix.