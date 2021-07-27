Time to see behind the curtain of some of the most famous sports events ever.

Netflix released the first trailer for UNTOLD, its upcoming docuseries that will reveal what happened behind the scenes of some of the most significant sports events in history. The five-part docuseries will premiere this August, with each new chapter focusing on a different kind of event.

UNTOLD’s trailer promises to dive deep into what remains “unasked” and “unanswered” in some of the most heated controversies in sports, from boxing to basketball. The trailer also teases an “unfiltered” look at sensitive events, such as the all-out brawl between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons during 2004’s NBA championship. The docuseries will use well-known footage and unreleased interviews to shine some light on what truly happened in some of the pivotal moments for different sports.

UNTOLD's first episode, Malice at the Palace, will take viewers back to November 19, 2004, when a basketball match became a fistfight between players and fans of two rival teams. The second episode, Deal with the Devil, follows the rise to stardom of female boxer Christy Martin, who would fall from grace due to substance abuse and domestic violence issues. Next, Caitlyn Jenner will focus on the titular athlete and her personal struggle to win the decathlon gold in Montreal in 1976 and accept her own identity. The fourth episode, Crime and Penalties, explores the ties between the mafia and the Trashers, a hockey team that becomes a target for an FBI investigation. Finally, Breaking Point follows tennis star Mardy Fish and how anxiety threatened his career.

UNTOLD’s first part will be available on August 10, exclusively on Netflix. All the remaining parts will be released weekly, every Tuesday. You can check the trailer and a released schedule for each chapter below:

UNTOLD docuseries release schedule:

Directed by Floyd Russ, UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace premieres August 10, 2021.

Directed by Laura Brownson, UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil premieres August 17, 2021.

Directed by Crystal Moselle, UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner premieres August 24, 2021.

Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties premieres August 31, 2021.

Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, UNTOLD: Breaking Point premieres September 7, 2021.

Here's UNTOLD's official synopsis:

From the creators of Wild Wild Country, comes a five-part docuseries event that brings fresh eyes to tales from the wide world of sports. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment — the big fight, the Olympics, the playoffs — and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat.

