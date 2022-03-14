The Untouchables is getting its due and receiving a 4K Ultra HD makeover, to be released on May 31. Featuring an all star cast telling the pulse pounding story behind one of America’s most notorious gangsters, the film will be celebrating its thirty-fifth anniversary with a re-release.

Included in the upgraded version, buyers can expect an extra hour of bonus features which will also be getting the HD treatment, including tales of production told by those involved in the film’s creation, a featurette titled “The Men,” and the movie’s theatrical trailer. Viewers will also get to experience the clashing crime story unfold with Dolby Atmos sound. If you’re looking for a stunning and sleek cover to add to your at home viewing collection, The Untouchables will also be releasing a new anniversary-themed steelbook.

Making waves in theaters across America on June 3, 1987, The Untouchables, which was based on an autobiography written by Eliot Ness with Oscar Fraley, told the story of Ness’ (Kevin Costner) journey of imprisoning Chicago’s top gangster, Al Capone (Robert De Niro). Hoping to catch Capone for his Prohibition era crimes, the lawman will need to get creative if he wants to put the slick gun-slinger behind bars. Along with the already impressive line up of De Niro and Costner, The Untouchables also featured the talents of Charles Martin Smith, Andy Garcia, Patricia Clarkson and the legendary Sean Connery, the latter of whom earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film.

Directed by Brian De Palma, the gangster-centric flick would become a favorite among critics, bringing in a total of four Academy Award nominations. Along with an ultra talented cast and larger than life director, the film featured a script by David Mamet. Production spared no detail as they brought on Ennio Morricone to compose the score, which stayed true to the music of the time and would earn the musician a Grammy Award.

Although the film was one of a kind, weaving real historical bits with fiction, it was certainly more fiction than fact. Hollywood always takes liberties with pieces and The Untouchables was no different. Despite this, nothing can change the electrifying narrative the film tells about a dangerous and cutthroat Chicago during the risky Prohibition-era. Between the nail-biting plot and unforgettable performances, it’s no shock as to why the movie stood out in a world heavily saturated with similar themes. Whether you’re a fan of The Untouchables or just looking to surprise the gangster aficionado in your life, the 4K Ultra HD release will be one for the collection. Check out the full list of special content below.

Bonus Features

The Script, The Cast

Production Stories

Re-Inventing the Genre

The Classic

Original Featurette: “The Men”

Theatrical Trailer

