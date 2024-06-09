The Big Picture Unwelcome melds sinister charm with whimsical fantasy, making it one of the best horror releases of 2022.

The lead couple, played by Douglas Booth and Hannah John-Kamen, have a believable dynamic that contrasts with folklore antagonists.

The imaginative creature design in Unwelcome is a highlight, offering comedy and gore in a folktale setting.

2022 was a year packed with great horror releases, making it easy for Jon Wright's Unwelcome to fly under people's radar. This feature manages to be sinister yet absurdly charming, standing apart from any other horror release of that year. It's a perfect blend of home invasion, folklore, and creature features, seamlessly blending subgenres to create a whimsical fantasy story. Most of the movie takes place in the idyllic Irish countryside and utilizes a bright, hazy palette to add to the fairytale themes of the movie. The relationship of the lead couple, Maya (Hannah John-Kamen) and Jamie (Douglas Booth), are believable without feeling predictable. Their relationship and feelings towards starting a family are contrasted with the antagonists they meet throughout the runtime, and the movie's title often feels as if it can be applied to different situations throughout. Unwelcome doesn't disappoint with the reveal of its creature, which might come quite late in the runtime but is easily the highlight of the movie. These imaginative creatures from Irish folklore elevate Unwelcome into a whimsical story that threads through a message of the dangers of human nature.

The Opening of 'Unwelcome' Uses Real-World Scares

Unwelcome opens on the outskirts of London. The setting is cold and dark, reflecting the concrete jungle that Maya and Jamie live in. This initial environment feels purposefully unsafe with harsh pockets of lighting, creating the feeling that anything could be lurking in the shadows. The flat where Maya and Jamie live is a little more homely, and it is here where Maya tells Jamie that she is expecting a baby. Douglas Booth uses a slightly anxious tone to show he is excited, but there is a level of apprehension towards fatherhood; a theme that continues throughout the movie. His protectiveness is immediately called into action as he is stopped by a group of young thugs who intimidate him outside the flat. Jamie's initial response to keep his head down and not engage outlines his cautious and responsible character, but his feelings of defensiveness overwhelm him, and he shouts at them to stop.

This opening scene is grounded in realism, and the urban aesthetic makes everything feel so enclosed. This sense of entrapment is heightened by Maya, who is seen taking another pregnancy test in the bathroom. The camera stays on her and the audience is firmly placed in her perspective as you can only audibly hear the men following Jamie into the house. What follows is the most difficult-to-watch violence of the movie, as the men grab Maya and begin to kick her stomach. Having already been beaten to the ground, Jamie is helpless and only able to watch; this inability to help plagues him for the rest of the movie. Thankfully, Maya, Jamie, and their unborn child all survive the attack. Wright creates a real sense of claustrophobia in the opening scene of Unwelcome, and it totally contrasts the rest of the movie.

'Unwelcome' Feels Like a Fairytale For Adults

The shift in color palette when Maya and Jamie move to Ireland, after inheriting a house from Jamie's late aunt, is striking. The darkness is replaced with a vibrancy that gives the countryside an almost synthetic look. It sets up the fantastical atmosphere of the rest of the film and recreates how new the setting is to Maya and Jamie for the audience. Although the movie lends itself to comparisons to a fairytale structure, there is no clear allegory and the characters are morally gray. Jamie is no prince charming, instead throughout the movie he faces a crisis of masculinity that all stems from the initial incident at the beginning of the movie.

His overprotectiveness causes him to lash out, and he is in a constant state of turmoil about his capabilities of being a father. Similarly, Maya, despite being heavily pregnant, is no damsel in distress, and she shows little weakness. Throughout the movie, she is mentally strong and stands up for what she believes in. The two complement each other and don't naturally fit into defined roles in the relationship. They support each other, and it acts as a focal core despite the movie's whimsical nature. The audience can always find comfort in Jamie and Maya, which keeps the movie grounded.

Jamie's worries about fatherhood are brought to the forefront with the introduction of the Whelans, who come to do building work on the house. The father, who insists on being called "Daddy" (Colm Meaney) is characterized by fear and symbolic power. He is shown to verbally belittle his children, even physically assaulting them when they step out of line. He acts as a counterpoint to Jamie; he couldn't be more different in his parental style and almost represents the physical manifestation of Jamie's worries surrounding fatherhood. The family is caricatural and pantomime-esque in their interactions and mannerisms. It plays perfectly into this storylike structure of the movie, as they are impossible to root for making them the perfect villains to parallel Maya and Jamie as the heroes. Even one of the children, Eoin (Game of Thrones' Kristian Nairn), who seems like a victim of the situation, takes advantage of Maya's kindness.

The Creature Design in 'Unwelcome' is the Highlight of the Movie

The first two-thirds of the movie are moody and atmospheric, with an underlining slow-burn mystery surrounding the creatures, known as redcaps, at the bottom of the garden. However, their reveal is the highlight of the movie, as they absolutely steal every scene they're in. On the surface, it might appear that the redcaps are the antagonists of the movie, but their actual role in assisting Maya and Jamie is much more satisfying for the audience. Their gory kills result in the comeuppance of the Whelans, which the entire conflict of the movie has been leading up to. The movie acknowledges that the redcaps aren't necessarily terrifying and instead utilizes humor and gore. This makes the creatures charming, and their design imaginative. Their chuckles as they brutally mutilate two of Daddy' Whelan's children, Aisling (Derry Girls' Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Killian (Chris Walley) are comedic but also deeply rewarding.

The action of the final act links everything back to the folktale theme that runs through the movie. To go further into the ending would take away the fun from those who have yet to discover this weird and wonderful folk horror. Unwelcome is bizarre and whimsical, proving good prevails over evil, with a little help from some creatures at the bottom of the garden.

Unwelcome is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

