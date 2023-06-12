One of Pixar's most beloved films is getting a follow-up in the form of a short film which is to screen alongside the studio's upcoming feature Elemental. Carl's Date, which is based upon 2009's Up, will see Carl (voiced by Ed Asner) and Dug (Bob Peterson) return to tackle their biggest challenge yet: preparing Carl for his first date since the death of his late wife Ellie.

Ellie played a significant role in the 2009 film; despite her passing taking place in the film's introduction prior to the story's main events, her presence can be felt throughout the film as Carl continues to struggle with the pain of losing his wife. Up's opening sequence, which documents the pair's relationship, remains one of the film's most well-remembered, and saddest, scenes, introducing themes of love and grief which are dealt with within the film. With Carl establishing a new, found family in Dug and well-meaning boy scout Russell (Jordan Nagai) by the end of Up, Carl's Date will see the grumpy-but-lovable widower continue to discover life after love. A synopsis for the film reads:

Moviegoers will catch up with Carl as he reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.

Up got its first follow-up in a sequel series, Dug's Day, which premiered on Disney+ in 2021 and followed Carl's new canine companion in five shorts as he settled into his new life in the suburbs. Now, with the focus back on Carl, the new short comes packaged alongside the upcoming film Elemental, marking a return to Pixar's tradition of pairing its feature films with animated shorts on the big screen. The new short is the first to do so since Bao, which came before screenings of Incredibles 2 back in 2018.

Close

RELATED: Wade and Ember Light Up Element City in New 'Elemental' Clip

Take a Trip to Elemental City

Elemental will take place in Element City and follows the unlikely relationship between Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) and Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis), embodiments of Water and Fire. The film was directed by Peter Sohn, who previously directed Pixar's The Good Dinosaur, as well as working on art for Finding Nemo and The Incredibles. He has also had voice roles in Pixar's films, such as Ratatouille, in which he voiced Remy's brother Emile.

Carl's Date was directed and written by Peterson, an Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner, and was produced by Kim Collins. The new short will be released into theaters alongside Elemental on June 16. Check out the new trailer below: