If aliens ever land on planet Earth and request an orientation to humanity through one of our cultural products, we would probably offer them the Up Documentary series. A few attempts have been made to chart the course of a human life in popular media. Boyhood attempted to capture the childhood and adolescent years of an average boy by filming the subject over the course of 12 years. Hoop Dreams attempted to depict a similar sense of youth spanning over five years. As remarkable as these projects are, however, they’re dwarfed by the sheer ambitiousness of Michael Apted’s Up Series.

For the uninitiated, Up is a British documentary series, first aired in 1964 as Seven Up!, that interviewed a group of seven-year-olds. After every seven years, these participants would be revisited by the filming crew for follow-up interviews. A new film would be released every seven years with the number in the title being adjusted to align with the participants’ age — 14 Up, 21 Up, 28 Up, and so on. Six decades and nine episodes later, the documentary series has come to define extraordinary feats in documentary filmmaking.

The 'Up' Series Doesn't Sensationalize or Glamorize Itself

In a world littered with glamorized documentaries on scandalized serial killers and world-ending catastrophes, Up risks being too real, too mellow, and too lifelike. For what it's worth, the risk has paid off and culminated in a masterpiece documentary series that’s perhaps the most accurate depiction of the human condition in media. The series achieves this by highlighting the core essence of every person’s life — change. Up acts as an impartial observer to the lives of the subjects it's studying, tuning in once every seven years to discover their highs, lows, alternated beliefs and opinions, lost ambitions, newfound hope, and everything else under the sun. The audience first meets the participants as curious and imaginative seven-year-olds with little care and concern. As they age, some stay just as lively, others turn cynical; some have followed their plans while others have unpredictably strayed. Yet, what’s consistent is the change in the subtle way they view and live their life. For instance, one of the participants, Suzy, when she is 21, is nervous, gloomy, and deeply cynical about life in general, but also especially about the idea of marriage and being a parent. When she is revisited at 28, it’s like meeting an entirely different person. Suzy is now happily married with two kids and seems a lot happier about her life.

The 'Up' Series Shows How Unpredictable Life Is

Another participant, Neil, is a fan favorite of sorts for the tumultuous and unpredictable course of his life. Neil was a lively, chatty kid with the most interesting ideas and opinions. At 14, though, much of his cheeriness had evidently drained and been substituted with stress and anxiety. From 21 through 35, he went through bouts of depression, largely remaining homeless, doing odd jobs and mostly living off the state welfare. But at 42, Neil seemed to have turned his life around, getting into politics and becoming a Liberal Democratic Counsellor. By 63, he has quit politics, bought a home in France, and now dedicates himself to giving back to the community through voluntary work, preaching at church, and district counseling.

These are just a few examples of life’s unpredictable nature. And it’s an absolute privilege to witness the metamorphosis the participants go through, sometimes becoming entirely different individuals from their past selves. It’s like witnessing a compelling character development, except these are real people in real-time. At times, the participants are asked contemplative questions about their major life decisions and beliefs. Do they still believe in god? Are they glad they got married? Are they happy with their profession? They're compelled to flip through their past seven years, trying to figure out what has changed, what hasn't, and why. As they try to answer these questions, the participants can be sensed having an introspective moment, seemingly wondering if they made the right decisions and if they could or should change who they are.

The Documentary Matures With Its Characters

The documentary series is as alive and complex as the participants it interviews. And with each new installment, it grows and matures alongside its subject, learning from the changes and emergence of new ideas from the past seven years. It’s genuinely amazing to witness the change in technology as presented by the evolving visuals and sounds as the series goes from black-and-white to HD. But more interesting is the series of sociological changes that the show has gone through. Up was often criticized for its limited representation and reductive treatment of women in its early years. Until 21 Up, the documentary had mostly stereotypical questions to ask young girls, about men, marriage, domestic affairs, and so on while men were treated to more profound queries. The participating women themselves have spoken against this unfair treatment, and to Apted’s credit, he has treated the participating women with dignified questions in the later editions. Moreover, in 2012, he also expressed regret at not casting more women and a more diverse group.

Besides that, the series has also gone through significant philosophical changes. Initially, the series was conceived as a sociopolitical exploration of the British class system, with the intention of examining whether a person's future was predetermined by their social background. In its earlier episodes, the audience can sense the filmmakers trying a little too hard to dig into the class dimension. But as the series progressed, especially from 28 Up, Apted realized that the class angle wasn’t as interesting as just an exploration of human life. Then, a universal search for meaning emerged as a central theme in the series. This exploration of meaning manifested as discussions on spirituality, personal values, and the pursuit of happiness, offering a more profound and introspective look at the participants' lives.

Audiences Are Able to Connect and Empathize With 'Up'

Watching the documentary series, especially on a binge, forces introspection upon its viewers. Once the audience has watched a bunch of episodes, they can’t help but connect with the participants. They’ve just watched a life unfold in front of them, as rich and complex as their own, filled with successes, failures, dreams, and every other conceivable emotion. It’s inevitable for the audience to start comparing their life and its progression to that of the participants, drawing contrasts between their differences or similarities at the same age. This intimate bond between the viewer and the subjects is the lifeblood of the series, making it a deeply personal and transformative experience.

At its core, the Up series delves into universal themes that resonate with audiences across generations and cultures. The passage of time, the pursuit of happiness, the impact of socio-economic factors, and the search for meaning are all threads woven into the fabric of the series. The audience doesn’t necessarily have to relate to Nick’s passion at 21 or Tony’s weariness with monogamous relationships at 35 to do this. The series is able to evoke an extraordinary level of empathy through a mundane portrayal of a genuine human being, and it’s utterly beautiful.