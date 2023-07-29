The Big Picture Hulu has canceled the musical romantic comedy series Up Here after one season. The series received mixed reviews from critics but was liked by fans.

Led by Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, the series tells the story of Lindsay and Miguel falling in love in late 1990s New York, navigating obstacles to their happiness.

Up Here features a talented cast and crew, including Steven Levenson, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Thomas Kail.

Hulu has canceled the musical romantic comedy series Up Here after one season, Variety has reported.

The musical is set in late 1990s New York and sees Lindsay and Miguel, an ordinary couple who bring out the best in each other. We follow Lindsay, who runs away from her suburban life to pursue her dream of becoming a writer in the big city. She unexpectedly meets Miguel, a sensitive investment banker at a wedding. However, as fate would have it, they soon realize that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves. The series takes fans on a joyful, sensitive ride as the two navigate love, loss, and life together.

The Cast and Crew Behind Up Here

Along with Whitman as Lindsay, and Valdes as Miguel, the series also stars Katie Finneran as Joan and John Hodgman as Tom, Katie’s parents. Additionally, Andréa Burns stars as Rosie, Sophia Hammons as Celeste–Lindsay’s middle-school best friend, Rehanshi Mirza as Sara and Emilia Suárez as Renee. Further, rounding off the cast are George Hampe as Ned, Julia McDermott as Fiona, Scott Porter as Orson, Ayumi Patterson as Marta, Brian Stokes Mitchell as Ted/Mr. McGooch.

The series was developed by Steven Levenson, along with veteran TV scribe Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, and Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez. Hamilton and In the Heights director, Thomas Kail, directed the first two episodes of the series and also executive produced under his Old 320 Sycamore banner which has an over-all deal with the studio.

The series received mixed reviews upon its premiere. While it failed to impress most critics, the series was taken kindly by the fans. It has 56 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86 percent audience score. It was appreciated for its light and fun themes, relatable characters, joyful setting, and the lead characters’ struggle in dealing with the voices inside their heads. Fans will certainly miss this musical world and its interesting characters. The first season of Up Here is available on Hulu. You can check out the trailer below: