Pixar Animation Studios has revealed today it will be releasing a new short film based on Up together with Elemental. The short will bring Carl (voiced by Ed Asner) and Dug (voiced by Bob Peterson) back to face a new challenge, the man’s first date since his wife’s passing. This short also marks the return to Pixar presenting shorts ahead of their theatrical releases since Incredibles 2.

Released in 2009, Up follow the adventures of grumpy widower Carl, optimistic scout boy Russell (voiced by Jordan Nagai), and faithful dog Dug as they join forces to survive the wilderness and save a rare bird species from extinction. While there may be some arguing about which Pixar movie is the best, Up usually ranks high in any fans list. That’s unsurprising, since Up is an adventure-filled story that still deals with heavy themes such as loss, grief, and found family.

In 2021, the movie got a series sequel on Disney+, Dug’s Day, which showed how the good boy was adapting to suburban life by Carl’s side. Now, Carl’s Date will explore how there might still be a love life for the widower, at least if his good dog doesn’t ruin it. As the short synopsis tells us, Carl will reluctantly agree to go on a date with a lady friend. However, since he has no idea how dating works nowadays, he’ll make the big mistake of getting advice from Dug. And as well-intentioned as the dog can be, his notion of etiquette might not be suited for human interactions. Carl’s Date is written and directed by Bob Peterson, who co-directed Up in his feature directorial debut.

What Is Elemental About?

Pixar is no stranger to fantastic settings, and Elemental will take fans on a new journey to a magical place. Set in Element City, the upcoming Pixar feature imagines a place where people are made from the classic elements: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. There, a Water-based person named Wade Ripple (voiced by Mamoudou Athie) will develop a challenging relationship with Fire-based Ember Lumen (voiced by Leah Lewis). As such, Elemental promises to explore the age-old idea that opposites attract while dealing with the dangers of a relationship that can physically harm the two people involved.

Elemental is directed by Peter Sohn, who made his film directorial debut with 2015's The Good Dinosaur. Sohn has also worked as a part of Pixar's art department in films like Finding Nemo and The Incredibles, besides having lent his voice to several Pixar characters, including Remy's brother Emile in Ratatouille. That means the feature is in great hands, as Sohn has many years of Pixar experience to back his latest director position. Elemental is written by Brenda Hsueh (How I Met Your Mother, Truth Be Told).

Elemental and Carl’s Date will come together to theaters on June 16.