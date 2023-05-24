For Disney100, The LEGO Group is "Making Wonder" with a new video series showcasing the biggest and coolest builds based on iconic Disney films. Mixing the wonder and storytelling of Disney with the creativity of LEGO, the series acts as a tour through the company's filmography with help from the creatively-minded young hosts Mari Copeny and Nicole Laeno who take on these massive constructions. Three episodes in, the series has already stretched what's possible with the colorful bricks from building a parade float to a Minnie Mouse-themed dress and even Disney princess-inspired go-karts. Now, Collider can exclusively reveal the fourth episode which sees the team attempt to make Carl's house from Up fly.

Up stands as one of Pixar's beloved classics following the balloon salesman Carl as he makes the flight to South America to fulfill his promise to his late wife Ellie who wanted a house overlooking Paradise Falls. To do so, he suspends his home with the help of balloons, beginning his journey with the stowaway young explorer Russell and the talking dog named Dug whom they meet along the way. It's a touching tale, yet also prompts the question of how one could make a house take flight with the help of ordinary balloons. That's exactly the problem Copeny and Laeno look to solve.

The hosts bring in some heavy firepower to help them find an answer including a space engineer, a LEGO expert, and the director of Up himself, Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter. Docter helps them get a smaller model off the ground easily with just 200 balloons, but that's just the beginning. The real model they want to lift is a far bigger version which LEGO Group Senior Graphic Designer Crystal Fontan details before it takes flight. The minds behind Up helped recreate every aspect of the house using original concept drawings from Pixar, ensuring every painting and piece of furniture inside was accurate to what was on-screen. Aside from being a colorful and accurate LEGO recreation, it took a whopping 68,753 bricks to construct and weighs 90 pounds! That requires a ton more balloons, so they turn to NASA engineer Joan Melendez Misner for some expert guidance on sending the house into the stratosphere. With the help of some weather balloons, an outfit change, and a golden retriever who looks a lot like the lovable companion Dug, they have liftoff in an impressive display that needs to be seen to be believed.

Watch Carl's House Take Flight for Disney100

Carl's House is one of the many sets Disney and LEGO have partnered up to bring fans for the House of Mouse's 100th anniversary. Included in this set are also three mini figures of Carl in his original suit, Russell in his explorer outfit, and the adorable Dug! LEGOs are just one way Disney is celebrating 100 years of magic. New and revamped attractions are in full swing at the Disneyland Resort for anyone planning a trip this summer. Collectors are also making out like bandits with Funko unveiling a whole line of figures based on Disney classics like Lady and the Tramp and Alice in Wonderland. Fans can look forward to plenty more magic throughout the year as the company continues to celebrate a special milestone.

The new episode of "Making Wonder" is available now on the official Disney YouTube channel and the Carl's House set is available now on LEGO's site and Amazon. Check out the full video below.