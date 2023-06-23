When it comes to which Pixar film is guaranteed to make you sob like the filmmakers personally visited your home and personally ripped your chest open, there's no shortage of options. After all, the animation studio made its exalted name through nuanced moments of unforgettable poignancy. For most, however, the answer to "Which Pixar movie destroys you the most?" is probably not one film but a single sequence: the opening ten minutes of Up. Just reading that sentence might cause a fight-or-flight response in some readers: "No," they cry out while running away. "Please, anything but Up!"

Obviously, this is a slight exaggeration, but saying those ten minutes marked a shift in the filmmaking landscape is an understatement. Few were prepared for a story within a story so powerful that just the evocation of its title doubles as an emotional detonation. Nostalgia often applies rose-tinted glasses to beloved media, but Up simply boasts one of the best thematic shots across the bow of any film, animated or live-action. Fourteen years after its 2009 release, director Pete Doctor reflected in a detailed interview with The Ringer that it's "pretty wild to think that something we created as an explanation for something else still affects people like that!"

It's wild indeed, and a testament to art's power. It's also surprising to learn why such a universally beloved and lauded prologue came to be: because the filmmakers needed to info-dump. Carl (Ed Asner), the miserly main character and mourning widower, needed his motivation established and his history introduced. Similarly, and most paramount, the audience had to care about Carl. If they weren't emotionally invested before his journey began, then Up was dead on arrival. Doctor and his team faced a seemingly impossible mission: how could they quickly distill a lifetime's worth of information in a way that ensured viewers gave a rip? The result is history, but the journey to said cultural touchstone is just as fascinating.

'Up' Focused on the Tiniest Details

Up director Pete Doctor knew there was a lot of ground to cover about Carl's past to properly set up his future. Accordingly, his Pixar team "overwrote" an abundance of material they trimmed down into two parts: Carl and Ellie's (voiced by Doctor's daughter) dialogue-laden meet cute and the silent film-esque "Married Life" montage (named after maestro composer Michael Giacchino's Oscar-winning track).

Despite its ten-minute run-time, "Married Life" is robust enough to exist as an independent short film. Two seemingly mismatched yet perfectly paired people meet as children, fall in love, get married, and share a lifetime together until the inevitability of loss wrenches a partnership into solitude. Not only does Carl mourn Ellie's passing in self-imposed solemnity, but regret propels his every action — regret for the adventures they didn't take as a couple as much as all the wonders Ellie never saw. Doctor approached this narrative thesis statement with the same careful detail required of a feature-length film. According to Doctor, "We figured the best way to make the audience understand—and care—would be to connect [Carl's] house to a relationship, and unfinished business. We worked hard to visually train the audience to associate the house with his wife, and the unkept promise of an adventure in South America.”

But the visual of a house isn't a home unless it's earned that emotional gravity. The team used every mise-en-scène technique in the book to ground "Married Life" in pathos: including Ellie and tying her personality to bright colors, the lack of dialogue, the lighting, the timing of the camera's movement, etc. For example, the last sound effect heard before the montage begins is the pop of young Carl's balloon (which he's leaning on while swooning over Ellie) merging with the pop of a flashbulb camera during their wedding. Making Up's opening reminiscent of a silent film wasn't the initial plan, but after encouragement from Ronnie del Carmen, Up's storyboard artist, Doctor ruled to nix the already-scripted dialogue. "Being [a] fan of silent films," he explained, "I kept pushing to see how much we could take out, and discovered that it seemed like the less we had the more emotional it felt."

Pixar Used Lighting and Cinematography To Bring ‘Up’ to Life

As the montage unfolds, Carl and Ellie build a full, happy life together in instantly recognizable ways, instantly becoming one of the most iconic couples from Pixar movies. There's the renovation of their first (and forever) home, which transforms from a wretched fixer-upper nightmare into a structure with an identity so tangible, it's almost a living thing. Director of camera photography Jean-Claude Kalache explained how these bright colors, especially pink, represent Ellie's vibrant presence. "Throughout the movie," he said, "even when Ellie is not there, we have her spirit." In addition, almost every moment the two share is drenched with natural light. The camera even slides vertically and pushes up to match the vivacious propelling movement Ellie brings into Carl's life. According to director of lighting photography Patrick Lin, "I would use a very gentle lateral camera movement of tracking and panning just to kind of say that, OK, they’re going through life."

Smaller moments like spring picnics and casually holding hands while reading sell the couple's easy affection. Once they decide to have children (because all the clouds they saw looked like babies!), Carl and Ellie paint a baby's room that's as wistful, sun-dappled, and loving as everything else she's touched. Then the camera shifts from the radiance they've crafted into a hospital's cold, gray hostility. Miscarriage and infertility are still rarely discussed in visual media, let alone animated features aimed at children. But the very best animation, the kind that understands the heights of which the medium's capable, never talks down to children. They healthily challenge them, introducing life's complexities and providing a safe outlet for discussion. Some Pixar executives wanted Ellie's miscarriage removed, fearing it was too dark, but Doctor retained the detail precisely because of its potency.

The couple rally and devote every spare penny to their travel funds. But accidents, debt, and bills rack up over and over until suddenly, after a mini-montage of Ellie adjusting Carl's ties for work, they've aged. The camera remains as still and frozen as the once boisterous Ellie's slow, fragile walk. The pair's last moments are full of the same tenderness as always, and Ellie seems reassuring instead of regretful. But once she's passed and Carl is left alone holding a single balloon, the color seeps into black-and-white darkness. Their dreams were lost in the nonstop pandemonium of everyday life. It's too late, and Carl's hopes are as empty and shattered as their "travel money" jar.

Because It Prioritized Emotion, ‘Up’ Was Pixar at Its Best

Figuring out the opening's finer details proved tricky and ultimately came down to gut instinct. “We made lots of changes and adjustments," said Doctor, "and it was really hard to know whether we were making it better or breaking it. Some days it would be super emotional, and other days we wouldn’t feel anything at all. Oh no, we took out three frames—did we break it?”

"Married Life" is an emotional masterclass in storytelling, especially the non-verbal kind. Most movies require ninety minutes — or a trilogy! — to make audiences care this viscerally about its story and characters. In the aftermath of "Married Life," visual callbacks like Ellie's empty chair and Carl crossing his heart to her memory are transformative and gutting. Few forget the first time they watched Up, and its themes of loss and resilience hit harder with every passing year. Up was Pixar at its height, and without "Married Life," Up is meaningless. The sequence remains famous to the point of risking hyperbole because of the studio's attentive passion for its creation. These ten minutes prove that if a film prioritizes characterization and utilizes all cinematic elements, then the result will pay off tenfold. It also confirms the ironic fact that sometimes the best art isn't what you planned to make. A masterpiece emerged from info-dumping plot necessity; who could have imagined?