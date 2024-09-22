Charles Muntz is widely considered to be one of Pixar's best villains. He plays a huge role in the entire premise of Up, acting as a parallel to Carl and offering a window into his potential future. His villainous arc is surprising for audiences as well as for Russell and Carl, and offers some truly sinister undertones to an otherwise colorful, vibrant movie. However, Muntz was not entirely fictional, and his inspiration came from a real-life producer that was, in part, the reason that Walt Disney lost the rights to Oswald the Rabbit, and inadvertently why Walt would go on to design Mickey Mouse. Loss is a major theme within Up, as the movie places a lens over these two men and dissects how they're each dealing with their own grief and hardships. The film's relatable theme of having something taken away, and one's response to that event becomes even more impactful when considering the real world inspiration for Up.

Charles Muntz is One of Pixar's Strongest Villains

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Pixar has become synonymous with its twist-reveal villains, as many are as predictable as they are implausible. Charles F. Muntz (Christopher Plummer) doesn't fall into either of these categories, as he is framed as Carl's childhood hero — the reason he developed the wonder of adventure. For the majority of the first half of the movie, Muntz is out of sight and out of mind, so the reveal that he is still alive is surprising in itself, creating a distraction from his true evil nature. Stripped of his reputation after being ridiculed for finding the bones of an unknown bird species, when Russell and Carl meet Muntz, he has become all-consumed in finding a living specimen. This obsession has turned him bitter and disillusioned with life, the sense of wonder that inspired a young Carl is long gone and has since been replaced with rage. It makes Muntz's story as tragic as it is vicious.

Muntz offers a lot of parallels to Carl, becoming an important juxtaposition within the movie. Both men, in their own ways, are dealing with grief and struggling to let go of their past. At the start of the movie, Carl is shown to be stubborn and bitter towards those who are trying to take his house away — a lot of this attitude can be mirrored in the way Muntz talks about his reputation being taken from him. Both men seem to have slipped into seclusion with their only goal plaguing them: Charles wants to find his bird and Carl wants to get his house to Paradise Falls. However, Carl shows a kindness that contrasts Charles' harshness and rigidity. By the end of the movie, Carl may lose his house, but realizes even though the thing he cared so much about is gone, there are plenty of things to care about in the present. Because of this, Carl is able to move on in a way that Charles never could.

Charles Muntz is Named After This Real-Life Disney Enemy

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Muntz was not entirely fictional, as he was actually based on a real-life American producer by the name of Charles Mintz. One of Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, proved more popular than expected. This success didn't fare well for Disney or the revered Oswald, as it spurred a certain backstabbing into effect. Mintz ended up making a secret contract with numerous Disney animators, tricking Walt into giving up the rabbit. Mintz stole the rights to Oswald and had the character's works made at his production studio: Winkler Productions. In the end, the rights to Oswald ended up in the hands of Walter B Lantz.

The loss never hampered Walt Disney though, as the initial success of Oswald is incomparable to the later success of Disney. In fact, Walt managed to secure the most consecutive Oscar nominations, and earned 59 total nominations in his career - a record that will likely never be beaten. His legacy remains even after his death in 1966, particularly through a certain iconic mouse. If Disney had never lost Oswald through Mintz’s secret contract, he very well may have never designed Mickey Mouse. His attempt to cheat Walt Disney cements him as a real life Disney villain — Mintz may not be a well-known name, but he will forever be immortalized by the villainous Muntz, which he inspired. The Up antagonist is already an easy character to root against, but his real-life inspiration makes his character's complete irredeemability feel logical and purposeful by Pixar — making his downfall all the more satisfying.

Charles Muntz’s Death Is Essential to the Premise of 'Up'

Close

Charles Muntz had to die in Up in order to complete Carl’s character arc. For most of the first half of the movie, Carl is clinging onto his past, grasping for what he can never get back and things that remind him of his childhood and Ellie. Muntz acts as the physical manifestation of this feeling; he represents Carl’s lost childhood awe which he is craving. However, the harsh distinction between imagination and reality within Muntz is vital to Carl’s growth. When it is revealed that Muntz’s villainous ways caused him to dispose of any passing explorers to focus on his own mission, it shows the consequences of selfishly searching for something that you may never find.

Related Every Pixar Movie of the 2000s, Ranked No Toy Stories to be found here, but the decade saw the release of many other classics.

Carl’s confrontation is a crossroads, as he can follow down Muntz’s deplorable path or he can decide let go of the past and move forward. Up’s conclusion has him, of course, taking the second option and supporting young Russell. This is topped off by his discovery that Ellie, before her passing, had filled out the adventure book full of memories from their life. It cements Carl's chosen path as not only the right choice, but the choice Ellie wanted him to take all along. This is supported by Pixar’s 2023 short film Carl’s Date, which follows Carl going on his first date since Ellie’s death; this message of resilience and growth reflects the true story of Up. Despite facing competition from individuals who wanted his success for themselves, Walt Disney just kept on doing what he did best: telling stories and making characters come to life. Muntz’s demise, which sees him fall from Carl's house and plummet to his death, allows Carl to finally move on from the devastating past that has haunted him. In the same way, losing Oswald allowed Disney the creativity to invent Mickey Mouse and hundreds of other iconic figures.

Up is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Up Release Date May 29, 2009 Director Pete Docter , Bob Peterson Cast Edward Asner , Christopher Plummer , Jordan Nagai , Bob Peterson , Delroy Lindo , Jerome Ranft Runtime 96 minutes Main Genre Animation

Watch on Disney+