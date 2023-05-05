Hollywood just loves sequels, considering they make up more than half the content released in the film industry today. When an original film is successful, studios are quick to explore its franchise potential and green light a follow-up. Sometimes it’s just the one sequel, and other times it’s ten. Sometimes a sequel can be on par with or even better than the original, and other times they fail to live up to or capture the appeal of their predecessor.

When it comes to animation, a sequel is usually a given, and an entire series isn’t unusual. It can be hard to keep up, especially given the number of animated sequels set for release over the next few years, with some being the second, third and even fifth installment in their franchise.

10 ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ (2024)

The Dragon Warrior is back in the fourth installment of the hugely successful animated DreamWorks series. Jack Black returns to voice Po as he leaves the Valley of Peace to face a new enemy known as The Chameleon, who can summon villains from his past.

Po is also looking for a replacement for the Dragon Warrior, signaling that this may be the last film entry in the franchise. It is unknown whether Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) or the Furious Five will return, but there’s sure to be faces both old and new, considering the abilities of Po’s new foe.

Many viewers are divided over the existence of Toy Story 4, so it’s even more surprising that Disney has announced that Toy Story 5 is in development. Little is known about the sequel, but Tim Allen himself confirmed on Twitter that he will be returning to voice Buzz Lightyear.

The third film in the series gave an emotionally satisfying conclusion to the original trilogy, and the fourth film worked as an epilogue for the character of Woody, so it will be interesting to see where the story can go from here.

8 ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ (2023)

The original Chicken Run was released over twenty years ago, and is finally getting a sequel titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget on Netflix. Original characters Rocky and Ginger return, having found sanctuary but being forced to return to the mainland to save chicken-kind.

With an all-new voice cast that includes Zachary Levi, Thandiwe Newton and Bella Ramsey, the film is set to be a nostalgic treat for fans, complete with Aardman Animation’s signature stop-motion claymation and the wit and charm that made the first film such a hit.

With the original perhaps being the most popular animated film of all time, it’s no surprise that Disney has announced plans for Frozen III. The first film became a cultural phenomenon and the second film is the highest grossing animated movie of all time, just ahead of the first.

While no plot or cast details are known about the third installment, it’s safe to assume that Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will return to voice Anna and Elsa, and that there will be plenty of earworm inducing tunes in the vein of ‘Let It Go' and ‘Into the Unknown'.

6 ‘Trolls Band Together’ (2023)

DreamWorks is on a roll with the success of their fun and colorful Trolls movies, with third entry Trolls Band Together releasing in cinemas later this year. The film will see Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Princess Poppy (Anna Kendrick) return for an all new musical adventure.

Poppy discovers that Branch was once in a boy band with his brothers, and when one of them is kidnapped, the pair must get the band back together to rescue him. The soundtrack is sure to be full of pop bangers like its predecessors, and most certainly a track or two from NSYNC.

A fifth Shrek film has been talked about on and off for years, but Illumination Studios recently confirmed that Shrek 5 is indeed in the works (CEO Chris Meledandri is a creative partner in DreamWorks). It is likely that the whole main cast will return to voice their iconic characters.

There is no concrete information yet regarding plot or even a release date, but it is said the sequel will stay true to the core elements of the original films, while introducing new characters and taking audiences to new places.

4 ‘Inside Out 2’ (2024)

Inside Out became one of Pixar’s most universally acclaimed and emotionally resonant films upon its release, connecting with both children and adults alike. A highly anticipated sequel is on the way, set to hit cinemas on June 14, 2024.

The sequel will follow Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as a teen, with Amy Poehler back to voice Joy. Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling will unfortunately not be returning as Fear and Disgust, and it is unknown whether Sadness (Phyillis Smith) and Anger (Lewis Black) will be back either. However, it has been confirmed that new emotions will be introduced.

Zootopia was the unexpected breakout hit that became one of Disney’s best original films in years. Since its release, Disney debuted Zootopia+, a collection of shorts based in the Zootopia world, on Disney+, but the studio has finally announced a long awaited sequel.

The announcement was only made quite recently, so details are sparse, but it’s safe to assume that duo Judy Hopps (Ginnfer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) will return. The first film ended with Nick joining Judy in the police force, so another buddy cop adventure is certainly on the cards.

2 ‘Despicable Me 4’ (2024)

It seems like those yellow, denim overall donning Minions have been everywhere for the past decade. It would appear they’re not going away any time soon, with a release date announced for Despicable Me 4. The film is set to hit theaters on July 23, 2024.

No story details have been revealed at this point, but Steve Carrell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Pierre Coffin and Steve Coogan are all set to return. The film will be penned by Mike White, creator of The White Lotus, but it’s safe to assume this will be a more family friendly affair.

1 ‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ (2024)

The story will follow Sandy and SpongeBob as they journey to Sandy’s home of Texas and meet her family after Bikini Bottom is scooped out of the ocean. Original series cast members will return to reprise their roles, with new additions including Craig Robinson and Wanda Sykes.

