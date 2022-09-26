Get ready for Halloween and then some with these upcoming Netflix titles.

Horror movies and shows have been on an absolute tear throughout 2022, with some big franchises and originals being box-office successes and receiving wide acclaim. The Scream and Predator franchises made a huge resurgence with new entries that breathed new life into the legacy of their respective franchises. Fresh originals like Nope, Barbarian, and X have garnered wide acclaim delivering new horror stories for genre fans to obsess over, and even had some strong success at the box office. Horror’s 2022 reign is far from ending as big horror franchises like Halloween and Hellraiser are set to have some big entries hit theaters and streaming, and some big originals like Smile and Prey for the Devil could make big waves.

Netflix is especially bulking up its horror content this fall, providing fans of the genre with new films and tv series fitting for the upcoming Halloween season. From new horror series from legends of the genre like Mike Flanagan and Guillermo del Toro to a modernized Stephen King adaptation, Netflix seems like the place to be for horror fans this Halloween: this Fall, it looks like they have some fantastic shows and movies coming to the platform.

'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone'

Image via Netflix

Releases October 7th

What would a Halloween season be without a new Stephen King adaptation, right? Well, Netflix and Blumhouse are reuniting for an adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

The film, based on King’s short story from If It Bleeds, follows a young boy (Jaeden Martell) who finds that the phone he gives to a recently deceased man (Donald Sutherland) carries a dark connection that affects his life. A new King adaptation is always an easy attraction for horror fans, and a recent trailer showcased some dark and disturbing material that’s sure to terrify audiences.

'The Midnight Club'

Image via Netflix

Releases October 7th

After becoming Netflix’s go-to guy for horror with his Haunting series and Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan returns with a new horror series, The Midnight Club.

Based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel of the same name, the series will follow a group of terminally ill kids at a hospice center who starts to feel haunted after one of them suddenly dies. The Midnight Club’s central group instantly gives off Midnight Society vibes, and with Flanagan directing and writing some episodes and acting as showrunner, horror fans won’t want to miss out on possibly another scary masterpiece.

'The Curse of Bridge Hollow'

Releases October 14th

While there is plenty of gory and gruesome horror content Netflix is delivering this fall, there is an upcoming horror flick fitting for the whole family with The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

The film follows a father (Marlon Wayans) and daughter (Priah Ferguson) trying to stop the curse that’s brought scary Halloween decorations to life in their new town. With Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow directing, The Curse of Bridge Hollow could easily provide some good horror fun, and a recent trailer shows it as a great family film for this Halloween season.

'Unsolved Mysteries' (Season 3)

Image via Netflix

Releases October 18th

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries returns for its third season this October and will surely deliver more unsolved horrors that’ll shock and terrify viewers.

The third season will showcase more unsolved murders and mysteries that’ll have viewers put their detective hats on and pull out their notepads out to find the truth within the horror. Unsolved Mysteries has been a big hit and a strong driving force in the true crime/mystery section of its content, so its return is nothing to overlook.

'28 Days Haunted'

Releases October 21st

Netflix has a new upcoming reality series with 28 Days Haunted, which features a ghost hunting premise that’ll quickly hook horror fans.

The series follows groups of paranormal investigators tasked with staying in some of America’s most notoriously haunted places for 28 days to see what they can uncover. Those looking for some good paranormal scares and maybe miss shows like Ghost Hunters won’t want to miss 28 Days Haunted when it hits Netflix this Halloween season.

'Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities'

Releases October 25th – 28th

Horror master Guillermo del Torois unleashing a new horror anthology series on Netflix this fall with his Cabinet of Curiosities that will bring acclaimed directors of the genre together to tell new horrifying stories.

While details on what these fresh horror tales will dish out have been scarce, there’s no denying that the series’ lineup of directors and actors is stacked. From directors like Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) directing episodes alongside other horror veterans to notable actors like Andrew Lincoln, Sofia Boutella, Rupert Grint, and more set to appear, del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities could be a great new horror anthology for Netflix this fall.

'Wendell & Wild'

Releases October 28th

Coraline director Henry Selick returns this fall with another horror-themed stop-motion story that sees a beloved pairing reunite with Wendell & Wild.

Wendell & Wild follows the titular pair of demon brothers (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) as they try to get to the world of the living with the help of Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross). Selick delivering a new animated horror story is always a treat, and the fact that it’s also housing a Key & Peele reunion makes it even better. Plus, that recent trailer looks rad, and rave reviews are coming from its Toronto International Film Festival premiere: it could be one of Netflix’s best films this fall.

'1899'

Image via Netflix

Releases November 17th

Dark is one of Netflix’s strongest pieces of horror filmmaking and international content, and its creators are returning for a new horror series called 1899.

The series will take viewers onto some dark and stormy seas as the passengers of a migrant ship make a horrifying discovery when they come across another boat that’s adrift. 1899 might be coming long after Halloween is over, but it will undoubtedly continue Netflix’s horror dominance this fall and could provide the service with another hit international horror series.

'Wednesday'

Image via Netflix

Releases November 27th

We recently got a release date for one of Netflix’s most highly anticipated series this fall, Wednesday, that will see Tim Burton return to The Addams Family franchise for an original story focusing on a fan-favorite family member.

The series will follow Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she goes to a new school where she tries to solve the town’s massive killing spree and a supernatural family mystery. Ortega could easily be a breakout force as Wednesday with the incredible snark and horror charm shown in the trailers. This series looks like an Addams Family fan’s dream come true, especially with Burton back directing.

'Troll'

Releases December 1st

While director Roar Uthaug’s upcoming Norwegian action-adventure movie Troll won’t be as scary or frightening as other films and series coming this fall, it’ll still entice horror fans because of its mountainous titular troll.

The film sees a ragtag group of characters come together to stop a gigantic troll that’s been awakened from wreaking havoc on the nearby villages and cities. Troll could easily entice horror fans with the destruction of its ancient troll and could be a fun and not-so-scary adventure to end the year on.

